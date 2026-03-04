Conor McGregor Accused of Rejecting Fight as UFC White House Return Hangs in Balance

For most of his career, Conor McGregor carried the status of being an anytime, anywhere kind of fighter. However, as ‘The Notorious’ plans to return to the UFC, the chances of him performing at a White House event are looking slim. With the fog of uncertainty surrounding the biggest star in MMA’s comeback, a top welterweight contender has accused him of rejecting a fight. Who is it?

When it comes to the promotion’s marquee June 14 event, McGregor seemed to be the prominent frontrunner to headline the spectacle. The fans and the company viewed the Irishman’s return in a positive light. But things changed when veteran journalist Ariel Helwani rumored that the former two-division champion would not fight at Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and would instead look to headline International Fight Week. Now, ‘The Notorious’ has also fueled that possibility.

“I am in negotiations with the UFC about the bout, either the White House or thereabouts,” McGregor told Drinklit. “Sometime in the summer, McGregor will return,” he added.

So, with that statement in motion, Conor McGregor has implied that his dream return to a White House card now hangs in the balance until a significant deal changes the scenario. Meanwhile, No. 5-ranked welterweight contender Carlos Prates has claimed that the Irish superstar apparently rejected a fight with him and chickened out of clashing inside the cage.

“I believe they did offer my name to McGregor,” ‘The Nightmare’ told Laerte Viana. “… then he chickened out and ran away because I’m a tough matchup, man. The guy’s been inactive for five years, and it’s not even in his weight class. Even though his last fights were at 170, he’s not a natural 170-pounder. I’m coming in with all the hype, knocking everyone out. If I were in his position, I wouldn’t accept that fight either, no way. I think he probably wants to fight, maybe a former champion or someone like that,” Prates added.

Not long ago, McGregor revealed on social media that he was offered a “no-name” opponent for his White House return. Among the other rumored names, Prates’ name also surfaced unexpectedly. He claimed that no offer was officially made by the UFC, but believes he would hurt a five-year inactive Irishman if the fight was ever booked.

As the hype around a potential McGregor vs. Prates clash began to build, it quickly fizzled out after the UFC made ‘The Nightmare’s bout official against Jack Della Maddalena for UFC Perth. With that move, ‘Mystic Mac’s next opponent remains unclear, though it seems the 37-year-old may already have a very familiar name in mind.

Conor McGregor is still open to settling the business with Michael Chandler

Regarding ‘The Notorious’ comeback, Michael Chandler has always seemed like a natural adversary. Initially, both fighters were scheduled to square off at UFC 303, but the bout could not come to fruition after Conor McGregor suffered a toe injury. Since then, fans have longed for the fight to be rescheduled, with many possibilities pointing toward a White House card. But what did Dana White do? The UFC CEO dismissed the matchup, calling it a thing of the past.

However, that does not mean McGregor himself has shut down the opportunity. Ahead of his anticipated comeback, ‘The Notorious’ actually showed openness toward settling the unfinished business against ‘Iron,’ finishing the rivalry they began on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.

“Conor vs. Chandler or nothing,” a fan posted under one of McGregor’s Instagram posts. In response, the UFC superstar wrote back, “It should be that.”

Looking at the present lineup of potential matchups that could suit the former two-division champion, Michael Chandler certainly ticks all the boxes. They already share an existing rivalry that demands a proper conclusion. Moreover, their stylistic clash would entertain fans, as both prefer to showcase their striking in stand-up exchanges.

That said, will White and company finally make this matchup, or look for another option? Let us know in the comments section below.