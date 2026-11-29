Artem Lobov has taken his bitter fallout with former best friend Conor McGregor to a seriously dark place, accusing the UFC superstar of sending people to intimidate his parents during their Proper No. Twelve whiskey dispute. The Russian claims that the intimidation didn’t just stop at attempts to burn cars near his parents’ home but also involved a man confronting his mother with a hammer, something he still cannot forgive, ‘The Notorious,’ for.

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“This is what I think, so I don’t get sued afterward,” he said in his native Russian during a recent interview with Magomed Ismailov. “What he did, where my parents live: my mom and my stepdad. First, he set fire to the neighbor’s car on the right. And people were sent to burn the car to the left of my parents’ home. Then he told people to burn my parents’ car.

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“My mom came outside the home, and there was a man with a hammer threatening her. After that, I got a phone call from a very, very serious person there, like a crime boss.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Gdansk-Lobov vs Fili, Oct 21, 2017 Gdansk, Poland Artem Lobov red gloves fights Andre Fili blue gloves, not pictured during UFC Fight Night at Ergo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports, 21.10.2017 19:36:07, 10358996, UFC Fight Night, Andre Fili, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 10358996

And the allegations don’t stop there. Artem Lobov then opened up about the tense meeting with the unnamed figure, whom he says summoned him in an aggressive manner. But things apparently took a turn once ‘The Russian Hammer’ got the chance to tell his side of the story and explain what really happened between him and Conor McGregor.

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“I’ll never say his name for obvious reasons. But he summoned me to a meeting,” Lobov said. “And the meeting was initially aggressive. I said to him, ‘Do you have a little time?’ He said, ‘Go ahead.’ I was lucky that, first, he was a fair man. And second, he understood business.

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“I showed him everything I’ve done for Conor, how I’d never take his money, and the whole whiskey story. I told him everything, laid out the whole story. For about two hours we talked. And after two hours, he scratched his head, shook my hand, and said, ‘Artem, they should have paid you,’ then left. I never saw him again.”

For Artem Lobov, though, the alleged threats against his family are a line he simply cannot forget. Despite everything that has gone down between the former friends, the 40-year-old says forgiveness isn’t completely off the table. However, there is one condition.

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“So, to forgive Conor, he’ll have to personally apologize to my mom,” he added.

It is worth noting that in the past, Lobov has also publicly accused McGregor of stiffing longtime coach John Kavanagh out of a promised five percent cut of his fight purses—including the massive $100 million payday from his Floyd Mayweather Jr. clash.

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He also claims ‘The Notorious’ suddenly cut ties with a close friend just days before Christmas, adding yet another layer to the increasingly messy saga.

‘The Russian Hammer’ and McGregor were once as close as brothers, with Lobov playing a key role around the Irishman’s training camps during the early days of his rise to global superstardom. He has also repeatedly claimed that he poured plenty into McGregor’s career without ever asking his longtime friend for money.

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But that brother-like bond eventually blew up over the Proper No. Twelve whiskey business. The Russian claimed they had a handshake deal that would earn him five percent of the brand’s proceeds, a claim Conor McGregor strongly denied, insisting no such agreement ever existed.

The whiskey business was eventually sold for a massive $600 million in 2021, but the fallout wasn’t over. Artem Lobov took ‘The Notorious’ to court over the alleged agreement, with their legal battle finally being settled this past April.

After the settlement, Conor McGregor publicly acknowledged Lobov’s role in the whiskey venture and thanked his former friend for his efforts.

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“I want to thank him for his hard work for my whiskey business,” the Irishman said in a statement after the settlement.

Lobov kept the settlement details private after leaving the court hearing, only saying he was “happy with the resolution.” But while the legal war may be over, his latest comments make it pretty clear that the personal beef between the former friends is nowhere near finished.

Artem Lobov believes alcohol and drugs changed Conor McGregor

Artem Lobov admits there were several reasons his friendship with ‘The Notorious’ fell apart, but in his eyes, one factor stands out above everything else: Conor McGregor’s relationship with alcohol and drugs.

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“Several factors played a part, of course. The biggest factor, in my opinion, was alcohol and drugs,” he said. “I really struggled when Conor and I fell out. On the one hand, he did so much for me; he helped me, and I have no right to ever forget that.

“I never will. Then he did things you cannot forgive, things you have no right to forgive.”

Even with all the bad blood between them, Artem Lobov admitted that a part of him still wants to patch things up with his former friend. But the damage done during their legal battle appears to have left some wounds that won’t heal easily.

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“Of course, yes, perhaps in some ways I’d like to,” he continued. “But he did things while this whole court case was going on that I can’t forgive. In general, I have to say, this is what I think.”

Whether Conor McGregor fires back at Artem Lobov’s latest accusations remains to be seen. For now, the former UFC champion appears focused on a potential 2027 return for the final fight of his current UFC contract as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The Russian, meanwhile, hasn’t competed in MMA since his October 2018 decision loss to Michael Johnson in his final UFC fight. ‘The Russian Hammer’ later went 4-0 in bare-knuckle boxing between 2019 and 2021 before withdrawing from a PFL bout in 2025.