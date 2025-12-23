Conor McGregor Adamant on Islam Makhachev Fight After Seeing “Sign” of Triple Crown Dream

Essentials Inside The Story Conor McGregor uses off-court achievement to hint at UFC aspirations

Conor McGregor vs Islam Makhachev: plausible?

McGregor vs. Jake Paul predicted by boxing legend

Conor McGregor has never needed a cage to tell himself that his momentum is building. Sometimes, it arrives in situations far apart from MMA, but the symbolism is just as powerful to him. This time, it happened on a local football pitch, where a casual game with Black Forge FC developed into something McGregor immediately recognized as more than a coincidence. A short video on social media showed him playing for Black Forge FC, scoring three goals, and celebrating as if it meant more than just a local win for ‘The Notorious.’

Conor McGregor didn’t waste any time connecting the dots after the match. “Triple crown, baby, we’re coming,” he said in the video uploaded on his Instagram, smiling as he soaked in the moment. “That’s a sign, baby, the treble crown.” To ‘The Notorious,’ the symbolism was real, and it fed directly into the ambition he’d been talking about for a while now.

That aim is directed firmly at Islam Makhachev. The Irishman has made it clear that his return is not about easing back into relevance. It is about history. After becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in 2016, he now seeks something even more unusual: a third UFC title, this time at welterweight, against the guy who recently joined him in the two-belt club.

Despite the long-standing feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Irishman has kept his focus surprisingly narrow. He praised Makhachev’s move up in weight, calling it gutsy, and framed the matchup as a business rather than a blood feud. Plus, McGregor has stiff competition from names like Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, and Alex Pereira, all of whom have the size and skill to punch up multiple weight classes. And this is just fuel for the original ‘champ champ.’

“I for sure want a crack at that 170-pound belt,” McGregor stated earlier this month, portraying the fight as a thrilling southpaw-versus-southpaw battle. But that fight is wishful thinking from ‘The Notorious’, at least for the time being. Conor McGregor has not fought since his leg injury in 2021, and the UFC is unlikely to give him an immediate title shot or even a welterweight title contender.

A return fight, possibly against Michael Chandler, is the most likely way back into contention. However, there is another matchup that may come into fruition before the title fight as well, as an ex-boxing champion believes ‘The Notorious’ may go one-on-one against Jake Paul next.

George Groves names Conor McGregor as Jake Paul’s next opponent

The uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor’s return to contention has paved the way for a completely different type of conversation. While the Irishman continues to discuss titles and legacy, some see a more commercial path emerging first. One that does not require rankings, recovery timelines, or UFC approval—just two big names and a willing platform.

Former world champion George Groves feels that route leads directly to Jake Paul. According to him, Paul’s next move will be to maintain relevance rather than rebuild credibility following the Anthony Joshua loss. “McGregor is the biggest name in mixed martial arts,” Groves explained, adding that Paul “needs to fight famous people.”

From this perspective, the fight practically sells itself, regardless of how it fits into Conor McGregor’s long-term goals. Groves went a step further, wondering if the former UFC double champion’s typical weapons would be effective. He believed that ‘The Problem Child’ had crossed a mental threshold after facing a heavyweight like Joshua.

“Nothing can scare him anymore,” he said, suggesting that even Conor McGregor’s signature trash talk would backfire and get under his own skin. Whether it fits with McGregor’s triple crown ambition or not, the idea lingers because momentum in combat sports doesn’t always follow the straightest path.