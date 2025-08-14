Conor McGregor Addresses 347M Americans After Dana White’s UFC White House Card’s New Update

Conor McGregor’s promises of a UFC comeback have often fizzled out, but this time—especially after Donald Trump publicly threw his weight behind the sport—he appears determined to make his long-awaited return in 2026. The Irishman hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since UFC 264 in 2021, when he suffered a brutal shin fracture against Dustin Poirier.

In the four years since, the Irishman has made multiple attempts to return, only to be stalled by anti-doping hurdles, business distractions, and injuries. Now, the landscape looks different. His fans are eager to see him finish the two fights left on his UFC contract before he moves on to other ventures. And what could be a bigger stage than the newly announced UFC White House event for 2026—revealed last month by U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Iowa?

The idea of fighting on the White House lawn has already drawn interest from stars like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, luring them back into the spotlight. As part of his push, the 37-year-old has re-entered the testing pool, submitting his own samples, while recent training footage shows he’s genuinely preparing for a UFC return. Even Dana White has noticed. Speaking on the latest Pardon My Take podcast, the UFC boss said, “We will see how it plays out over the next several months.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That remark only seemed to fuel Conor McGregor’s fire. Recently, he addressed the 347.5 million Americans—as per Worldometer—including his likely next opponent, Michael Chandler. McGregor wrote, “Ringside at the @ufc White House event, displaying Irelands strength, courage, skill and determination, directly in front of our American counterparts! Ireland, together in unison at the Worlds biggest fighting event live from the White House lawn!”

AD

McGregor’s words also carried a political edge, coming shortly after he launched an online petition to run for the presidency of Ireland. But his bid has stumbled early, with no backing from the Oireachtas (the legislature) or local authorities—both mandatory for securing a nomination.

Recent controversies have prompted some political leaders to keep their distance from him, but the growing American vs. Ireland rivalry seems to have struck a chord with McGregor’s supporters. Known for being outspoken about preserving Irish culture, he has made it clear he intends to keep Ireland from losing its national identity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor invites Donald Trump for a drink in Dublin

Conor McGregor isn’t taking favors from anyone—not even Donald Trump, who earlier this year invited him to the White House for St. Patrick’s Eve. During that visit, ‘the Notorious’ made one of his most pointed statements toward the current Irish government. Now, McGregor has returned the gesture by inviting Trump to Ireland. The move also gave fresh momentum to his campaign for the 2025 Irish presidential election. And what could be more valuable than backing from the American president, who also happens to be a long-time McGregor admirer?

Trump is known for his calculated moves, and Conor McGregor is now eyeing a spot at the UFC White House event scheduled for July 4. But a lot has changed for the Irishman between spring and summer. His public image has taken some knocks, and keeping his political ambitions alive will mean winning back Irish public support. Recently, McGregor extended a personal invitation to Trump on social media—aiming for both a place on the presidential ballot and a spot on the UFC White House main card.

Sharing the invite from his bar, The Black Forge Inn, McGregor wrote, “See you in November Donald, at Ireland’s greatest public house, the multi-time award-winning @blackforgeinn! We look very forward! Ireland’s friend @realDonaldTrump, we have the best Coke in all Ireland for you to try! Sparkly fizzy, and on the rocks. With Irish lemon and lime, also! For adding. ICE COLD!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, there have been no fresh updates from Conor McGregor on social media—whether about the UFC White House event or Trump’s Dublin visit. UFC president Dana White has indicated that the event’s direction will depend heavily on ‘The Notorious’s decisions.

For now, the Irishman appears to be keeping a low profile, staying out of controversies, and dedicating himself to training in order to get back into fighting shape. What are your expectations for Conor McGregor’s UFC return? Share your thoughts below.