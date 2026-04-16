Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov Finally Settle Their $100M Legal Ordeal

In a saga worthy of a movie script, the story between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov shifted from loyalty to legal battle, and now, finally, it’s over. What started as a handshake tied to the rise of Proper No. Twelve whiskey turned into a courtroom dispute over millions. Yesterday, that chapter quietly closed before it ever reached trial with a settlement agreed upon by both parties.

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Lobov had claimed he was promised a 5% stake in McGregor’s whiskey brand back in 2017 following a handshake agreement between them. The MMA fighter argued that he helped the Irishman build the idea for the brand before it became a global product. McGregor, however, denied the legality of that agreement, though court filings suggest he had previously offered Lobov $1 million to settle the matter, an offer which he rejected. In the meantime, the business itself exploded.

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In 2021, Proper No. Twelve was sold to Proximo Spirits for $600 million, with McGregor reportedly making an estimated $100 million to $130 million from the sale. This is where things went sour. Following the sale, in 2022, Artem Lobov initiated the lawsuit claiming he was entitled to a 5% stake in the brand’s sale proceeds. Given the deal with Proximo Spirits, his expected share would have been roughly $30 million.

According to recent reports, including details shared by Home of Fight on X, the dispute between the two former friends has now been resolved.

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“McGregor thanked Artem Lobov for his work on the whiskey business,” the report read. “Lobov declined to speak to the media but said he was ‘happy with the resolution.’ Settlement details were not disclosed.”

“I want to thank him for his hard work for my whiskey business,” Conor McGregor said in his statement about the settlement via The Irish Independent.

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It suggests both sides got something they could accept, even if it doesn’t fully align with their original positions. What makes this story hit harder is the history behind it. This wasn’t just business partners falling out. Lobov was one of McGregor’s closest allies during his rise. He stood beside him through the chaos of 2018, including the infamous bus incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov. At one point, their bond looked unbreakable. But as the whiskey brand grew into a nine-figure deal, that relationship fractured.

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And that’s where things turned. Lobov claimed he was “muscled out” once the business took off. Conor McGregor and his team maintained there was never a formal agreement. The case was heading toward an eight-day trial before both sides chose to step back and settle.

But now, with the legal side closed, Conor McGregor’s focus seems to be shifting again as he’s been indicating that a return to the Octagon might be on the horizon.

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Conor McGregor drops a teaser for his long-awaited return to the Octagon

It’s been nearly five years since McGregor last fought, dating back to that 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a leg break. Since then, his return plans have come and gone. A scheduled fight with Michael Chandler fell apart due to injury, and negotiations have stayed in a holding pattern. But the tone now feels different.

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McGregor is back training consistently, based on his social media posts, and more importantly, he’s speaking like someone who expects to fight, not just hopes to.

“I’m coming back to do what I do. Knock people out for my money,” the Irishman shared on X recently, accompanied by training photographs.

That line is simple, but it tells you everything about his mindset. At 37, heading toward 40, he knows the window isn’t wide anymore. So if he returns now, it’s likely for something big.

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International Fight Week in July is the obvious target. It’s the UFC’s biggest annual stage, and McGregor has headlined it before. From a business standpoint, it makes sense too. Even after years away, he remains one of the sport’s biggest draws. And that’s where Dana White’s recent comments add a layer of uncertainty.

“Same old, yeah, (nothing new),” the UFC CEO shared after UFC 327.

With the legal battles behind him, McGregor’s future is no longer in the hands of lawyers but in the hands of Dana White. Now it’s just a matter of whether this time it actually leads to him stepping under the lights of the Octagon one more time.