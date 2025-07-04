Conor McGregor and Co.’s Raise Eyebrows With $411M Worth Business’ Announcement

Over a year has passed since Conor McGregor joined the BKFC board, and in that time, he has embraced a role reminiscent of UFC President Dana White. While he holds the title of part-owner, the Irishman has become the undeniable face of the promotion, elevating BKFC’s visibility through his consistent presence at press events and frequent public appearances.

Conor McGregor often officiates fighter face-offs, taking on tasks that often overshadow even BKFC CEO David Feldman. He does this with the same confidence that made him a global MMA star. BKFC is sticking to that plan and will be back in Florida next week for BKFC 78, which will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

But before fists fly, fans can expect a major update — Conor McGregor and David Feldman are set to make a “groundbreaking” announcement on Thursday, July 10, according to senior journalist Damon Martin on X. Martin described it as a “specific announcement regarding BKFC“, and also shared a screenshot revealing 18 fighters slated to appear at the press conference. Mike Perry, the BKFC ‘King of Violence’ champion, is among them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The news comes right after a successful BKFC event in Birmingham, England. Conor McGregor wasn’t there, but he posted on social media to show how excited he was about the BKFC England visit. Conor Tierney, a local favorite, had the best moment of the night. He not only defended his title in front of a loud home crowd, but he also got high accolades from ‘The Notorious.’

However, a behind-the-scenes issue involving a broadcast partner dampened the celebratory mood. Conor McGregor did not hold back his frustration, airing his disappointment on X and labeling the incident as “absolutely ridiculous”. His remarks seemed directed at someone within his own circle.

Fans buzz with speculation over what Conor McGregor and Co. are planning

Although he’s been absent from active competition, Conor McGregor has never strayed far from the spotlight — something his longtime rival Dustin Poirier once described as an “addiction” to the limelight. Whether through controversy or business moves, ‘The Notorious’ has continued to stay relevant. Just last month, he went viral once again after a video surfaced from Ibiza, where he appeared to sucker punch someone in a nightclub — drawing widespread criticism.

Now, Conor McGregor is once again in the headlines, this time due to his ongoing appeal in the Nikita Hand case. The buzz intensified when Damon Martin posted about a ‘groundbreaking” upcoming BKFC announcement, prompting fans to speculate about what’s coming. One fan suggested it could be a major shift in ownership, commenting, “TKO buying?” — referencing Ari Emanuel and the idea of TKO Holdings potentially acquiring BKFC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given that TKO already oversees WWE and UFC, the idea of them expanding into bare-knuckle fighting doesn’t seem far-fetched. Another fan echoed the thought, posting

, “plz be TKO/KO“. However, some fans remained unconvinced. Since ‘The Notorious’ became a part-owner, BKFC has rapidly expanded its footprint beyond niche circuits in Thailand and Bulgaria, launching events in the UAE, Spain, Italy, and now, on July 19, it’s heading to Australia.

Many believe the announcement might instead be linked to a major tournament. One fan predicted, “It might be their tournament,” while another agreed, saying, “Gotta be a tournament.” There’s also speculation around a potential sponsorship deal with Conor McGregor’s own pub, The Black Forge Inn. As one fan commented, “They’re gonna be sponsored by his restaurant.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, others believe BKFC could be preparing to launch its own award-style ceremony, similar to UFC’s International Fight Week, which recently honored fighters like Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya with official recognition. Questioning the number of belts shown ahead of the press conference, one fan joked: “Looks like participation awards, wtf are all these belts for 💀”

Now, with a major revelation from Conor McGregor & Co. just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high. We’ll keep you updated — stay tuned.