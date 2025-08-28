Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Silently Make Romantic Gesture After Irish Presidential Nomination Update

“It is the people of Ireland’s choice!” Conor McGregor declared on Instagram. The Irishman’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office signaled the start of his bold push to become Ireland’s next president. With his soaring popularity, many speculated that the Irish presidential office could see a familiar, larger-than-life face. However, there was an obstacle. According to Irish law, candidates must secure backing from 20 parliament members or 4 local authorities. But, not too long ago, Sky News reported that parliament members flatly refused to show any support. Yet, McGregor now seems to have cleared that hurdle.

Recently, an account named Zero Tolerance on X asked Conor McGregor how he planned to secure his presidential nomination. The UFC star confidently replied, “I have it secured. I have councils on board, [Teachta Dálas], senators,” while also hinting at support from some of Ireland’s “prestigious parties” as well. If it’s true, ‘The Notorious One’ may have taken a major step toward fulfilling his presidential ambitions. After the news started making rounds, McGregor decided to spend some wonderful time with his longtime partner and fiancée, Dee Devlin.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin share a romantic date after update

The former two-division champion took to Instagram, sharing a series of pictures with Dee Devlin. He captioned the post, “deedevlin1 you’re the love of my life!😍.” It didn’t take long for Dee to jump into the comments, replying with a heartfelt, “My hubby 😍❤️.” So, it seems, despite the past hurdles and questions surrounding their relationship, their lovely exchange shows that Conor McGregor and his longtime partner are still going strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

It’s not entirely clear if McGregor’s quality time with his fiancée was tied to his presidential bid, but the timing feels hard to ignore. After all, Ireland’s 2025 presidential elections are set for November 11, and by then we’ll know for sure if the MMA superstar actually makes it onto the ballot. Still, that’s not the only reason for the 37-year-old to smile.

‘The Notorious One’ has also taken his first real steps toward another dream—his long-awaited octagon return. McGregor has been eyeing Donald Trump and Dana White’s ambitious UFC White House event next year. And he’s already been drug tested for the second time, signaling that his comeback may finally be around the corner.

Mystic Mac goes through another drug testing session

Conor McGregor has successfully hyped the entire UFC world for his grand return after posting photos of himself sporting a mohawk while providing samples. He made the moment even more iconic by captioning the post, “I P–SS EXCELLENCE.” Still, the update didn’t fully silence those skeptical about his return—until the UFC’s official database confirmed his name. Following these successful steps, the former two-division champ has now added yet another one!

This time, ‘Mystic Mac’ took to his Instagram story to share another successful drug test, writing, “Another day. Another @ufc tester aboard my yacht! #CleanSport.” Well, it’s not a stretch to say that the chances of McGregor gracing the octagon after four years have just become much more believable—all thanks to the White House event currently targeted for July 4th next year at the historic South Lawn.

But that’s not all! The former champ has also been giving sneak peeks into his training routine through social media, answering questions about whether he’s truly motivated. Even Dillon Danis, McGregor’s BJJ coach and teammate, has given the green light, saying he’s taking things more seriously this time around.

With that being said, as the date of the Irish election approaches—and with the White House event also on the horizon—what do you think McGregor will prioritize more?