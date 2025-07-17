Conor McGregor and Jon Jones Toying With UFC Fans About Their White House Card Comebacks Isn’t Fun Anymore

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, two of the most recognizable names in MMA history, are no strangers to dramatic announcements, bold claims, and viral teasers. However, now in 2025, the weight of their statements no longer has the same impact. Their most recent antics, with both teasing returns on a potential “White House card,” have come across as more like performance art than an actual build-up to anything serious inside the Octagon.

In truth, these are no longer just teases; they are patterns. Fans are starting to notice. For all the talk about legacy, patriotism, and destiny, it appears that the only thing that remains consistent is a worn-out cycle of misdirection and silence. And, to be honest, this cycle is harmful to the sport’s credibility and exhausting for its most devoted fans.

Conor McGregor has a history of false promises

Despite their championship legacy and massive popularity, ‘The Notorious’ and Jon Jones have failed to fulfill their duties as sports ambassadors in recent years. What was once great hype-building has devolved into stale theatrics. Conor McGregor, who hasn’t fought since July 2021, maintains an active presence on social media and in interviews, but mainly to feed flames that never ignite.

He recently told The Schmo, “I’m in the pool… I’m back in the pool. So get ready and stay ready [because] damage will be done. Oval Office. White House garden.” But how often have we heard this before? He has repeatedly teased comebacks with headlines, cryptic posts, or footage of training sessions titled “Let’s get this show started.” The result? Cancellation, injury, or total radio silence.

Take UFC 303, for example, which was one of the most anticipated fight weeks of the year, only to see the Irishman withdraw due to a broken toe. This came after years of broken promises, such as his alleged UFC 200 return in 2016 that never transpired due to a promotional dispute. That bait-and-switch has now become part of his persona.

Even his most devoted followers are growing weary. Every comeback announcement is met with skepticism rather than excitement. It’s no longer about legacy; it feels like clout is the true motivator. Whether it’s rubbing shoulders with Elon Musk and Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day or expressing political ambitions, ‘The Notorious’ appears to be more concerned with optics than Octagon readiness. And that’s definitely not what this sport is built on.

Jon Jones has joined the circus

If McGregor wrote the book on teasing fans, Jon Jones is writing the sequel. ‘Bones’ abruptly retired after defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in 2024, stating, “I felt like I had done it all in the MMA space.” That retirement lasted 13 days. He recently appeared at the ESPYs and made the bold claim of making a return, stating a fresh motivation: “Donald Trump mentioned he wanted to host a fight in the White House garden… To entertain the country and the world at this level, at the White House, it means the world to me.”

That may seem noble. It may even sound patriotic. But let’s not pretend this is something new. The truth is that Jones has been ducking a significant challenge from Tom Aspinall, the interim champion who was elevated to the undisputed status after Jones vacated his title. UFC CEO Dana White has stated clearly that Jones vs. Aspinall is his dream main event, but no fight or deal has been signed yet. Instead, Jones continues to deflect, naming every other fighter under the sun as a possible opponent rather than the man fans want him to fight.

The McGregor-Jones hype machine is already out of gas

Jones’ behavior surrounding Tom Aspinall has triggered more red flags than fight posters. He has requested more money, more preparation time, and suggested other opponents, although the Briton was clearly the worthy competitor. When followers accused him of ducking during Instagram Live, he just laughed it off or mocked his fans back.

That kind of smug avoidance simply adds to the impression that Jones is more concerned with being in the headlines than with staying at the top of the MMA food chain. To make matters worse, Jones practically walked away from an interview when pressed about the Aspinall situation, reinforcing the notion that he is unwilling to face the division’s best.

And now he dangles the White House card as if it were the closing chapter in his illustrious career. But seeing that Dana White only wants him to fight the new heavyweight champion on the grand stage, if ‘Bones’ doesn’t fight Aspinall soon, it’ll be another case of smoke without fire.

At this stage, questioning their motives is not cynical; it is important. Conor McGregor and Jones were once considered the gold standard of UFC greatness, but now they risk being known as the athletes who cried comeback. Their repeated claims and retractions have caused more harm than good, weakening the trust of fans who invest not just money but also emotional energy in following this sport.

The UFC was founded on fighters who showed up, bled, and delivered. Fans do not desire mythical comebacks. They want actual fights. And until Jon Jones and ‘The Notorious’ stop posturing and step inside the Octagon, their legacies will remain in limbo, drowned out by the noise they created themselves.