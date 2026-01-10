Conor McGregor Announces “Brainrot” Collaboration Involving Son and Game Platform Worth $51 Billion

Conor McGregor’s appearances on livestreams ensure chaos, unfiltered opinions, and controversial takes. For instance, his Duelbits livestream grabbed attention as he opened a beer and fired challenges at others, including threats to “slap” Ilia Topuria. Now, McGregor is returning to livestreams in a different role, not as a fighter but as a father.

The Irishman is stepping into the digital space alongside his son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr. Right now, McGregor is focusing fully on his UFC comeback and training intensely for a potential matchup against Michael Chandler at the UFC White House event on June 14. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is taking a short break to join his son on the 51-billion-dollar gaming platform Roblox to lean into the “Brain Rot” culture.

Father-Son duo set to take over Roblox livestreams

“MAC ENERGY ANNOUNCEMENT: @conormcgregorjr and I will join @caylus and the gang on a @roblox livestream tomorrow, Saturday, January 10, playing Sammy’s ‘Steal A Brainrot,'” Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram. He shared the post with a photo of his son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., dressed in a black suit, while the song ‘God Wants Me to Win,’ played in the background.

Conor McGregor and his elder son are avid gamers, previously spotted playing Fortnite and other games. Now, they are set to join a livestream with Caylus. Caylus dominates YouTube as one of the top content creators, streaming games like Roblox and GTA. He has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and has earned the Gold Play Button on YouTube after surpassing one million subscribers.

In recent weeks, Caylus has been trending on Roblox livestreams for ‘Steal A Brainrot,’ which launched last year. Even though the game is less than a year old, players have already logged over ten million plays. In the game, players can collect creatures called Brainrots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

For the first time, Conor McGregor is set to appear in public alongside his son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., marking a significant moment in their relationship. Over the past few years, challenges tested McGregor and his family, but now he actively focuses on improving himself and strengthening his bonds.

Late last year, ‘The Notorious’ stepped away from social media to reflect and undergo a rigorous wellness program in Mexico, cutting all online ties. When he returned in mid-November, he came back in a renewed shape and mindset.

Then, in early December, he married his longtime partner, Dee Devlin, the mother of his four children, in Vatican City, honoring his Catholic Christian faith.

Conor McGregor opens up on life after becoming a dad

The UFC megastar delivers trash talk and creates heated moments in the spotlight, but away from it, Conor McGregor reveals a completely different side. Over the course of his career, the Irishman has relied on the support of his fans, his wife, and his family, who remain the foundation of his life. Despite rising from humble beginnings to become one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, McGregor has always made his family his top priority.

Since welcoming his first child in 2017, Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have added Croia in 2019, Rían in 2021, and Mack in 2023. Naturally, fatherhood has had a profound impact on his personality, shaping him beyond the octagon.

“I’m very proud and very blessed every day because the birth of my son has made me softer where I need to soften up. I’m overcome with joy and love. I never thought I would be that way.” McGregor told the RTE Late Night Show.

Even now, Conor McGregor carries that feeling with him, working to be the best version of himself as a father and a role model for his kids. Putting fatherhood aside, what do you think about McGregor’s future? Share your thoughts below.