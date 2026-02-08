Conor McGregor Announces 3-Day Combat Sports Festival at Sea After Record-Breaking Night With BKFC: KnuckleMania VI

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) KnuckleMania VI proved to be a massive success. The Conor McGregor–backed event, headlined by Ben Rothwell vs. Andrei Arlovski, took place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia and featured 13 marquee bouts. And ‘The Mac’ was confident all along that the night would deliver.

Ahead of the event, McGregor took to X to share photos from inside the venue, posing in the vast, empty arena. “Highest gate in Philadelphia fighting history is secured tonight for @bareknucklefc’s ‘KNUCKLEMANIA VI’ Bravo team,” he wrote proudly. That bold prediction was later validated after the event concluded, when the official numbers began circulating on social media.

What record did BKFC KnuckleMania VI break?

Jed I. Goodman took to X after the event, sharing a message from BKFC Founder and President David Feldman. “Dave Feldman announced that attendance for #BKFC #KnuckleManiaVI #KM6 was 18,217,” Goodman wrote. That figure places BKFC ahead of the UFC in terms of live fan turnout.

Previously, the benchmark was set by UFC 101, which took place at the Wachovia Center in August 2009. UFC 101 drew 17,411 fans and generated $3.55 million in ticket sales. That attendance record was surpassed last year by KnuckleMania V, held in January at the Wells Fargo Center. The event attracted 17,762 fans and produced $2.15 million in ticket sales.

However, these figures reflect only the modern era of combat sports. In reality, neither BKFC nor the UFC comes close to the largest attendance ever recorded for a combat sports event. That distinction belongs to boxing legends Jack Dempsey and Gene Tunney. In September 1926, their historic bout at Sesquicentennial Stadium drew more than 120,000 spectators and generated over $2 million in gate revenue.

The venue was later renamed Philadelphia Municipal Stadium and eventually John F. Kennedy (JFK) Stadium before being demolished in 1992 due to high repair costs. It was ultimately replaced by the modern Wells Fargo Center, which later hosted KnuckleMania V. Regardless, KnuckleMania VI’s success followed McGregor’s announcement, which revealed BKFC is taking things to the next level.

Conor McGregor announces bruising while cruising

As a part-owner of BKFC, Conor McGregor has emerged as the face of the promotion, regularly making key announcements on its behalf. His latest reveal, however, is set to generate major excitement among fans, as BKFC prepares to venture into international waters.

Earlier today on Instagram, ‘The Mac’ McGregor shared a teaser for an ambitious new concept dubbed ‘BKFSea—The Bruise Cruise.’ According to the teaser, the event will be “a 3-day combat sports festival at sea sailing from Miami to the Bahamas.”

Billed by the promotion as the first event of its kind, the cruise ship spectacle is scheduled to unfold over three days, from January 22 to 25 in 2027. “Introducing BKFSea! THE BRUISE CRUISE IS HERE! Bare-knuckle fights on international waters! #BKFSea,” McGregor captioned the post.

As it turns out, Conor McGregor’s BKFC is no longer a small combat sports promotion, as it isn’t just breaking modern records, but also introducing groundbreaking ideas for their events. Are you excited for the bruise cruise?