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Conor McGregor, Arman Tsarukyan, Jake Paul, and Others React to Ilia Topuria’s Upset Loss to Justin Gaethje

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 15, 2026 | 1:53 AM EDT

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Conor McGregor, Arman Tsarukyan, Jake Paul, and Others React to Ilia Topuria’s Upset Loss to Justin Gaethje

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Sudeep Sinha

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Jun 15, 2026 | 1:53 AM EDT

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-550 Ilia Topuria and +400 Justin Gaethje. Those were the odds for the main event of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn before the fight began on Sunday night. But when the fight began, ‘The Highlight’ made it clear that he wasn’t going down without a fight. And when the fight ended, fans had the biggest upset in recent years in their hands. 

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Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria via corner stoppage after the fourth round, after a gruesome battle, which Joe Rogan thinks left the Spanish-Georgian fighter with an orbital fracture. While the exact details about Topuria’s injuries haven’t been revealed, fellow UFC stars have already come out and shared their thoughts on the massive upset. 

Arman Tsarukyan wrote on X, “So we’re giving extra minute to recover now lol?” After the fight, he added, “Ilia ‘no mas’ Topuria 🤦🏻‍♂️.” 

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Meanwhile, Conor McGregor wrote, “Aw ye!”

Jake Paul mocked Topuria by comparing him to a dummy. And later added, “Let’s go, America. Justin Gaethje is a beast. Lillia such a h–e for quitting on his stool.” He also wrote, “Not even worth sparring that tiny boy.”

Jamahal Hill posted: “USA in this h–e. Congrats, JG made us all eat our words!!!” He later added, “This is the best Justin has ever looked!!!”

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Henry Cejudo also penned a message: “What a fight by Gaethje!!! Made the fight his and took Ilia to a place he was unfamiliar with 👏.”

Jiri Prochazka wrote, “That fight was a beautiful story. Really inspirational performance from both. Congratulations to Justin ⚡️”

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This is a developing story—stay tuned to learn more. 

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sudeep Sinha is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports with over two years of experience covering the science at the ES RingSide Desk. Known for sharp fight-night coverage and detailed analysis, Sudeep has become one of the desk’s leading boxing minds. His work has been featured on major platforms such as Sports Illustrated, Daily Mail, and Yahoo Sports, where he covers everything from amateur boxing developments to high-profile controversies like Ryan Garcia career arc. Sudeep balances his professional writing career with a personal passion for reading, cycling, and lively debates about boxing match-ups and trends on social media. He takes pride in delivering engaging stories that resonate with both hardcore boxing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, providing clear insights into fighter strategies, training, and the evolving dynamics of the sport.

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