Conor McGregor Backs Joe Rogan, Magnus Carlsen’s Secret to Success

It’s not every day that the worlds of MMA and chess collide. But when two high performers—masters in their respective fields—share a common thread, it speaks volumes about the universal nature of greatness. Conor McGregor, who is never shy about giving compliments, recently highlighted an attitude that is similar to his own. And it didn’t come from another fighter; it came from Magnus Carlsen, the greatest chess player of this generation.

Carlsen was on The Joe Rogan Experience and discussed what set him apart from his friends growing up, which definitely resonated with McGregor. It wasn’t just about practicing harder or putting in more hours on the board; it was a way of life. “They weren’t living and breathing the game that in the way that I was. I think about it all the time.”

Such is his obsession with the game that he rarely ever clocks out after practice. “I’m thinking about the game while I’m sitting on this chair [doing this podcast]. I’m still analyzing a game that I played today. It never goes completely out of my mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor, who shared the video on his Instagram story, reinforced this mindset with his own encouragement, matching his own journey with Carlsen’s unwavering approach. As he wrote in the caption, “It’s that simple to make it. Live and breathe it.” To make things hit harder, Joe Rogan emphasized the essential difference between passion and obligation.

AD

The JRE host stated that enthusiasm naturally promotes fixation, which leads to mastery. Carlsen agreed, noting that true excellence necessitates an inner obsession that cannot be faked. And anyone who has watched McGregor’s rise—from Dublin’s streets to UFC gold—can see that he has the same internal fire.

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – OCTOBER 24, 2019: Former UFC lightweight champion, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, gives a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C0474

Magnus Carlsen’s recent triumph at Norway Chess 2025 just reinforces the longevity of that approach. Despite setbacks such as his dramatic loss against Gukesh Dommaraju, during which he banged the table in frustration, Carlsen made a heroic comeback to win the title.

As for Conor McGregor, while he is yet to make a return to the Octagon, he is still in the news, finding success with his other ventures, such as his music label, Greenback Records. It is worth noting that ‘The Notorious’ isn’t the only man from his team who became a fan of chess and talked about it, as another man from Team McGregor recently made news for asking MMA fans to help him understand Magnus Carlsen’s shocking defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Team Conor McGregor fails to understand Magnus Carlsen’s defeat to Gukesh Dommaraju

The obsession that fuels greatness does not always shield you from its most unpleasant moments. And that’s exactly where Magnus Carlsen found himself in his surprise loss to Gukesh Dommaraju—deep in a winning position, only to make a rare mistake that changed the entire narrative.

Conor McGregor, who related so strongly with Carlsen’s thinking on the Joe Rogan podcast, watching that unravel must’ve felt like a blow from a mirror. But he wasn’t the only one in his circle attempting to make sense of it.

One of McGregor’s closest and most controversial teammates, Dillon Danis, took to X to raise the question that resonated through bewildered MMA minds: “Can someone explain this in MMA terms?” Danis, a man better known for headline antics than chessboard metaphors, wasn’t mocking the loss; he was attempting to translate it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And well, the best was when a fan said it was like Jon Jones losing to Tom Aspinall. But for McGregor, the perfect example would be his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, that did not stop him from being the biggest MMA star in the world.

But the obsession with the sport will surely be questioned by MMA fans after such a long absence from the Octagon. What do you think? Will the Irishman return to the UFC anytime soon? Let us know in the comments.