Conor McGregor, BKFC President, and Others Pay Tribute After Fighter Dies at 30

The combat world has suffered a tragic loss this month. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) star Jmani Oliver has passed away at the age of 30. Although an official cause of death hasn’t been revealed, some sources say he suffered organ failure caused by non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and aggressive condition.

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“In memory of Jmani Oliver 🕊️,” BKFC wrote on Instagram, announcing his unfortunate passing.

Born on January 19, 1996, details about his early fighting career remain sparse. However, he appears to have had some MMA fights before he moved to the BKFC. His first recorded MMA fight was against Richard Rodovalho in March 2022 under the Dead Serious MMA banner, a promotion based on the East Coast of the United States.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc)

He won the fight in the first round and made his second appearance in June that same year against Cristhian Loor Mendoza. He found success in his second bout as well, scoring another first-round knockout. Two years later, he moved to the New York-based Flex Fight Series, where he took on Ronald Giorgio in May and scored another first-round knockout in seven seconds.

In mid-2025, he signed with BKFC, and by October, he had made his promotional debut. Facing Irakli Ghvinjilia, Oliver secured a unanimous decision win. For all intents and purposes, his career appeared to be picking up speed, but his sudden passing halted his climb. According to Tapology, he was training out of Dante Rivera BJJ in New Jersey.

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In any case, after BKFC shared the news about his death, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor liked the post to share his condolences. McGregor, of course, is part-owner of the BKFC. He was later joined by the company’s president, other fighters and fans as they paid their respects to the late fighter.

Dante Rivera BJJ comes together to bid farewell to Jmani Oliver

UFC light heavyweight Luke Fernandez shared his experience being around Oliver. “💔💔💔 Just a great dude and most supportive teammate. Always came to the gym with great energy and lifted everyone’s spirits. Truly heartbreaking news. Rest easy, brother 🙏🏼🙏🏼🫡,” he wrote. The pair lived in New Jersey and trained at the same gym, Dante Rivera BJJ.

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Meanwhile, BKFC President David Feldman chimed in. “RIP warrior. You were a pleasure to work with and a beast. Your legacy will live on,” Feldman posted. Feldman, a former boxing promoter from Philadelphia, launched the company in 2018.

Mixed martial artist Nezzar Dimes praised Oliver’s skills. “No one had the type of KO power that he had… He was a world champion in the making.. a great friend, teammate, father, son, and overall great person. Love and will miss you forever J😢,” he commented. Another New Jersey native, Dimes also trains at Dante Rivera BJJ and has fought under the Flex Fight Series banner.

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Former boxing world champion Jamel Herring paid his condolences. “My condolences… rest in paradise, champ 🙏🏾🕊️👑,” Herring wrote. Although a personal connection between them remains unclear, Herring appears to be paying his respects in general.

New Jersey’s Sidney Ohene didn’t know Oliver that closely but reflected on the experiences they shared together. “Rest in peace, brother, didn’t make a lot of memories with you, but the ones we shared were ones I’ll forever appreciate. Rest easy 🤍,” Ohene commented. Ohene too trains out Dante Rivera BJJ.

It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone you have known for years, but BKFC and Dante Rivera BJJ members appear to have been forced to undertake that task after Oliver’s death.