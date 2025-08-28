Conor McGregor Camp Drops Major UFC White House Card Return Update After Latest Drug Test News

“I gave my first blood test—that’s what the plaster on my shoulder is for. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!” And just like that, Conor McGregor has once again taken the MMA world by storm! ‘The Notorious One’ got fired up after Donald Trump announced that the UFC will celebrate the next 4th of July with a big spectacle. Motivated, the Irishman took his first steps by sharing his samples and getting back into the testing pool on Instagram. But that’s not all!

McGregor also went through a second round of drug testing, which he proudly shared on his Instagram story. But it’s not just the testing that’s happening! The former two-division champion has also started training, clearly showing he’s serious about his grand return. To amp up the hype, his teammate and BJJ coach shared some positive updates as well!

In an MMA fighting Interview, Dillon Danis said, “I want Conor to stay in the UFC. I want to see him make another title run, that’s just me as a friend. I want him to fight and get back into the UFC and become a world champion. Because I know him very well, I know his game, and I know everything about him. When he trains right, he trains the way he’s supposed to train; that motherf—er no one’s beating him.”

Well, Dillon Danis has been part of Conor McGregor’s team for a long time, so he’s definitely one of the people closely watching how ‘The Notorious One’ has been progressing in training. And honestly, there’s a lot riding on McGregor’s shoulders. If he makes it to the White House event, fans will be eager to see if he still has that spark, even after being away from the sport for four years following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

The UFC is also eyeing either Michael Chandler or Nate Diaz as potential opponents for the former two-division champ next year. But there’s another very interesting former UFC fighter who’s decided to take some shots at the Irishman as well. So, let’s take a closer look!

Tony Ferguson fires verbal shots at ‘The Notorious One’

It was a very different era when Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson was one of those dream matchups fans never got to see! Many believed it could have been the ultimate showdown, as both fighters are relentless—verbally and physically. But that fight never came to fruition. And it seems ‘El Cucuy’ is still not too happy about missing out on that “red panty night” while they were both in the UFC.

“If it does come to fruition [a fight against McGregor], yes, I will turn it up and I will f—ing hire everybody I used back then, because I got the full dossier. I’ve got paperwork on paperwork—how these guys were training, what they were doing, and why at that time. And it scared the f— out of them. They wanted nothing to do with me,” Ferguson told Dublin Live.

Ferguson isn’t just frustrated with McGregor. He has also expressed major disappointment at never facing Khabib! And even hinted that he might settle the score by coaching against his eternal nemesis on The Ultimate Fighter. For now, though, he seems unlikely to make a UFC comeback, as he will face Salt Papi at MF & DAZN X Series 22.

That said, do you think Tony Ferguson would’ve been a better choice for Conor McGregor’s comeback at the White House event? Comment down below!