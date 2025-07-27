Conor McGregor Celebrates Sister’s Birthday at Black Forge Inn Days After Pub Nearly Burnt Down

For Conor McGregor, family and legacy are everything. So when his older sister Aoife turned 40 this week, ‘The Notorious’ made sure the moment was celebrated in style, right at the heart of his empire, the Black Forge Inn.

It wasn’t just any party. It came just days after a fire broke out at the same Dublin venue, an incident now reportedly under criminal investigation. But the chaos didn’t shake McGregor. If anything, it set the stage for a powerful comeback and one very festive birthday bash.

“Happy birthday my big sister @aoife.mcgregor,” the Irish MMA icon posted on his Instagram story with a picture of the two, followed by another story slide captioned, “The Black Forge! Aoife’s 40th.”

The message was short but heartfelt, echoing the tight-knit bond between the McGregor siblings, who grew up together in Crumlin with parents who taught them resilience and pride. Aoife, often praised by Conor as a “style queen,” has long been part of his inner circle.

Her love for fashion and glam mirrors the confidence the McGregors exude on and off the spotlight. Their shared childhood was steeped in hard work and a deep appreciation for flair, values passed down from their parents, Tony and Margaret.

But the celebration came in the shadow of a serious incident. As mentioned earlier, Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn caught fire, and emergency services rushed to the scene. The Dublin Fire Brigade quickly put out the flames. While no one was injured, reports have emerged that the authorities are treating it as criminal damage.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 3: Conor McGregor speaks with the fans following the face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Ceremonial Weigh-ins on March 3, 2023 in Las Vegas , NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156502

As such, in a post on the pub’s Instagram account, McGregor didn’t shy away from the incident. Instead, he turned it into a moment of gratitude and pride.

“Happy 4th birthday to the best pub in the world, @blackforgeinn!” he began in the comments of the post. He went on to thank the Dublin Fire Brigade for their “incredibly impressive and swift” response, even calling them “record-breaking.”

But McGregor didn’t stop there as he continued with, “I also wish to thank my internal team, who sprung so quickly into action to defend, mend, and repair our world and way of living, that even I jumped! Bravo all round! Join our team Ireland, we are here to serve you! In sheer excellence and record time!”

He signed off the message calling the pub “THE PICTURE OF EXCELLENCE!” It’s classic Conor McGregor: chaos, charisma, and control all rolled into one. While most would pause in the aftermath of a potential arson, ‘The Notorious’ threw a birthday party, posted tributes, and doubled down on his message of strength!

Conor McGregor sends a bold message on social media after his Black Forge Inn gets engulfed in flames

The smoke had barely cleared when Conor McGregor broke his silence. Not with fear or panic, just pride. That’s how ‘The Notorious’ responded after fire crews were seen extinguishing a blaze outside his beloved Black Forge Inn.

In a social media video, shared on X by ‘Happy Punch’, McGregor can be seen on his yacht while a video of the fire plays out on the side. The Irishman can be heard exclaiming, “You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher, spotless. Up the Forge! Built different, baby.” But even amidst the tension, the former two-division UFC champ didn’t miss a beat. In true McGregor fashion, he used the moment to plug his Forged Irish Stout, doubling down on brand loyalty with a grin.

And here’s the twist: this isn’t the first time the Black Forge has faced trouble. Back in 2022, would-be attackers hurled petrol bombs at the pub. They failed. No damage was done. Just like now, the building stood tall, and so did its owner.

After all, Conor McGregor has always thrived in chaos, and this week was no different. Faced with an alleged criminal attack on his pub, he responded not with caution, but with confidence. He celebrated his sister, praised his team, and reminded the world that both he and the Black Forge Inn are, as he put it, “built different.”