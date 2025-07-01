Conor McGregor–Charles Oliveira UFC Return Pitch Triggers Heated Fan Response

Charles Oliveira‘s title dreams were crushed, at least for the time being, after his loss at UFC 317. However, his worth as a headliner remains intact. And, since Conor McGregor‘s return remains uncertain, speculation has begun to fill the void. The social media page Full Violence fueled the fire with a single “what if” post, picturing a future fight between McGregor and Oliveira. It wasn’t a fight announcement, and it didn’t have to be. The idea was enough to get fans talking again.

It’s easy to see why the idea has gained traction. ‘Do Bronx’ is coming off a devastating knockout at the hands of Ilia Topuria, but he is still a former champion with an exciting style and a reputation for violence. Pairing him with McGregor, who hasn’t fought since 2021, generates immediate buzz. The story writes itself: redemption for ‘Do Bronx,’ resurrection for ‘The Notorious.’

Both men are coming off setbacks. Both require a spark. And they both know how to light up an arena. The fight also fits with McGregor’s current storyline. Despite being out of action due to injuries, outside-the-cage distractions, and even a political bid, he continues to cast the longest shadow in the sport.

His mere presence transforms any fight into a blockbuster. And, following his latest viral moment in an altercation outside the Octagon, fans were reminded that the power and chaos are still there. The fighter from the favelas would not be an easy re-entry point, but he is no longer sitting atop the lightweight throne, which reduces the risk and sharpens the narrative.

Weight, however, may be the most difficult challenge. Conor McGregor’s physique has drastically transformed since his last Octagon appearance. He’s been seen weighing between 180 and 190 pounds, with some joking that he’s more heavyweight than lightweight. Cutting to 155 now is unlikely unless he embarks on a serious transformation.

If this fight takes place, it may need to be at welterweight—or a catchweight that allows McGregor to avoid the entire grind of a significant cut. Nothing is official at this point, but the buzz has already begun, with fans storming the comments of the post. Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor feels like a bout that should be on a pay-per-view poster, even if it is simply a rumor for now. However, that didn’t stop the fans from sharing some heated responses.

Fans drop a brutal reality check on Conor McGregor

While the idea of a Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor fight gained steam online, many fans were quick to put an end to the hype. They saw this as fantasy booking rather than matchmaking. The loudest voices weren’t discussing styles or praising the spectacle; they were sending a serious message: the Irishman isn’t returning.

“Conor is never coming back,” one fan bluntly stated, while another added, “Let’s stop pretending Conor will ever fight in the UFC again.” Even those who once believed are suddenly shifting, with statements like “We need to move on from McGregor; he’s done; it’s over.”

But not everyone is ready to shut the door just yet. In fact, a surge of excitement rushed through the comments, with some fans already treating it as a headliner. “This will be bigger than any McGregor fight,” one user said. Others followed suit with positive booking energy: “This fight makes a lot of sense for the organization! Next year, 2026!” Even casual fantasy comments like “I said this in my GC lol” show that McGregor’s drawing power has not worn off completely, even if logic says otherwise.

The third group considered the fight a mercy. Not for McGregor, but for Charles Oliveira. “Y’all just wanna give Charles a free win,” one fan quipped, while another added, “Charles could beat current McGregor while flatlined.” There is no shortage of belief in Oliveira’s superiority, especially now that McGregor has been gone so long.

Some even depicted it as a soft landing for ‘Do Bronx,’ stating, “Yea, let’s give Charles an easy payday.” Whether it’s viewed as a mismatch, a money grab, or pure fantasy, one thing is certain: fans aren’t just reacting; they’re recalibrating their expectations for what the McGregor name means in 2025.