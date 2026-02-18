Conor McGregor, Charlotte, and Others Respond to Ronda Rousey’s MMA Comeback News

Combat sports rarely hold secrets nowadays. However, this one landed like a flash knockdown. With no slow build or months of rumors, this simple announcement felt almost unbelievable when it hit timelines. After a decade away from MMA, Ronda Rousey is officially coming back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And not against Amanda Nunes, as everyone believed. This one is against Gina Carano. To make things more surprising, this bout will headline Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Promotions on Netflix, as it is being hailed as the sport’s biggest women’s superfight ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano finally collide outside the UFC

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” Ronda Rousey wrote on her Instagram. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the baddest streamer on the planet, Netflix!

ADVERTISEMENT

This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future. More to come… much more ;)”

The matchup feels like it should have happened in 2013. Instead, it will arrive in 2026. ‘Rowdy’ has not fought since her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016. Gina Carano hasn’t competed in an MMA cage since 2009, when Cris Cyborg stopped her. Two pioneers. Two distinctly different eras. One unfinished conversation. However, Carano revealed that this wasn’t a random idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for,” she shared. “And it’s been her dream to make this fight happen between us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 16, 2026, the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will host the five-round featherweight bout at 145 pounds. It will be the first MMA event under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banner and will be streamed globally on Netflix. Now this detail alone changes everything.

For many years, superfights were held under the UFC umbrella. Two of the most well-known names in women’s MMA history are now stepping outside it. There is history inside the cage, as well as business tension outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronda Rousey is 39. Gina Carano is 43. Both are long past their primes. However, legacy fights aren’t always about timing. Sometimes they are about finding closure. And for fans who grew up arguing this clash on message boards when it was simply fantasy matchmaking, spring 2026 now feels very real. In fact, the combat world is already losing its cool.

Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and others react to Rousey’s mega-comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment the announcement became public, reactions poured in from all across the fight globe. It wasn’t just fans debating timing or legacy anymore. Big names jumped right in.

Conor McGregor‘s reaction, a wide-eyed “😮,” conveyed more than a paragraph.

“Surreal. I started taking judo because of you. Now we put on the first-ever MMA event together on Netflix. Welcome back to the biggest and the baddest ever,” Jake Paul wrote as he sounded almost reflective.

ADVERTISEMENT

The broadcasters felt it as well. Megan Olivi captured the energy in a single burst: “AHHHHH!! 🙌🙌🙌”

In the pro wrestling world, where Ronda Rousey has also made a name for herself, the response was immediate and overwhelming.

Charlotte Flair wrote, “Let’s go, woman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Raquel Rodriguez added, “Yaaaaaaaaaa mama 👏🔥🔥.”

Then, more WWE voices joined the chant as Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella) gave a digital standing ovation with a string of raised hands.

Natalya added a full-throttle “Let’s go!!!!”

Different industries, platforms, and reactions: this is massive. Whether it’s nostalgia, curiosity, or genuine belief in one more run, the comeback has already achieved its goal. It caused everyone to look up at once.