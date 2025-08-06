Conor McGregor Cleared as New Details Blame Khabib Nurmagomedov for Starting Entire Slapgate Feud

Former UFC star Artem Lobov is set to return to the cage soon to face longtime rival Zubaira Tukhugov on the PFL stage. But it’s not just his comeback that’s making headlines—Lobov’s return has also reignited the curiosity around the long-standing Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry. Why? The infamous feud, which deepened the divide between Ireland and Dagestan, originally flared up nearly seven years ago during the UFC 223 build-up.

Before the event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team reportedly confronted Artem Lobov, cornering and slapping him. That moment sparked a chain reaction—Lobov called Conor McGregor, who stormed New York’s Barclays Center during UFC 223 media day, determined to make Khabib Nurmagomedov pay the price for slapping his close friend, officially kickstarting the bitter feud between the two MMA greats. Many blamed both Lobov and McGregor for the infamous incident.

However, in his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show, Artem Lobov—who is now on strained terms with Conor McGregor despite recently defending his actions—pointed fingers at Khabib Nurmagomedov, accusing him of escalating the Slapgate feud with the Irishman. Recalling the initial incident, Lobov said that he and Khabib had initially “sorted everything” when the Russian fighter approached him and asked why he had said “sh-t” about him.

The Russian-Irish explained, “I said, ‘If somebody called your friend the names that you’ve been calling Conor, you for sure would respond… You leave me no choice by talking like this.'” Reflecting on the controversy, Lobov made it clear that “Conor never went at Khabib,” and instead claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was the one who first “initiated” the feud.

via Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

While Artem Lobov maintains that Khabib Nurmagomedov slapped him during their encounter, ‘The Eagle’ offers a different version of events. Yet the viral clip of the altercation has cleared much of the speculation, capturing the moment Khabib and his teammates surrounded Lobov after he called Khabib “chicken.“

The nickname isn’t new—many have used it to describe Khabib because of his repeated withdrawals from scheduled bouts. ‘The Eagle’ pulled out of at least five fights during his UFC career, a blemish that some argue tarnishes the end of an otherwise flawless record.

Conor McGregor’s downfall at UFC 229 explained by Artem Lobov

Conor McGregor’s rise in the MMA world was nothing short of extraordinary. From a struggling young man in Ireland to becoming the face of the UFC, the Irishman transformed the sport with his charisma, confidence, and unmatched promotional flair. As the UFC grew into a global powerhouse, much of its mainstream appeal was driven by McGregor’s star power, which turned countless casual viewers into loyal fans.

Riding a tidal wave of hype, he shattered records and made history by becoming the first fighter to hold two division titles simultaneously. It was Conor McGregor who helped take the UFC beyond American borders, making it a truly international phenomenon. But with rapid fame and fortune came a noticeable decline in competitive hunger—something that began to show in his performances.

In his recent outings, Conor McGregor’s dominance waned, most notably in the high-stakes grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, where he tapped out in the fourth round—a loss that many believe changed the course of his career. Shedding light on that turning point, Artem Lobov recently revisited ‘The Notorious’s UFC 229 training camp.

Having been part of the camp himself, Lobov shared some surprising details: “I know that fight bothers Conor because he didn’t train at all for that fight,” Artem Lobov explained. “Twice a week he was training for Khabib. I tried to get him to [Las Vegas] and said ‘We have to do this’, and he told me to f— off, he just didn’t want to do it. He was in the wrong mindset, the party mindset. Training twice a week and that’s it.”

Still, despite Artem Lobov’s claims, it’s difficult to believe that Conor McGregor could have outclassed Khabib Nurmagomedov on the ground. Grappling was always Khabib’s domain, and even leading up to that fight, the Irishman had already picked up multiple losses. What’s your take? Drop your opinion below.