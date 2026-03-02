Conor McGregor’s Coach Criticizes UFC’s BMF Title Ahead of Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira

Since its inception, the ‘BMF’ title has featured exciting matchups that fans can’t get enough of. However, just days ahead of the upcoming BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor’s coach has seemingly shared a few harsh thoughts about the bout’s stipulations.

UFC 326 will be the event to host Holloway’s BMF title defense against Oliveira in the headliner bout. Both fighters, who are veterans and arguably two of the most loved and skilled on the roster, will look to beat the other. But given that they will have to undergo strict weight-cut regimens like usual championship fights, it has probably bothered coach John Kavanagh. To that end, he criticized the rules for such a unique title fight.

Kavanagh criticizes and suggests changes

“2 incredible warriors, will be a great fight,” wrote John Kavanagh on X. “But its a lil strange both will cut huge amount of weight to be the BMF. Why not leave it ‘open weight’ and UFC pick 2 guys who have similar natural weights.

In this case both are let’s say 180ish….will cut to 155 then back to 180ish….why not skip the weight cutting part and fight 180ish 🤷”

Now, when we talk about weight cut, it has been one of the buzzing concerns over the years. In the case of Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, they also share difficulties going through that procedure before fights.

For starters, ahead of the UFC 223 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which Holloway accepted on six days’ notice, he drastically cut down from roughly 185 pounds to under 159 pounds before being stopped. Even though he wanted to continue, the NYSAC declared him “medically unfit” for the bout. This shows that it is tough for a fighter who naturally weighs around 180 pounds to cut down to 155 pounds.

Similarly, Oliveira also had his own share of experience. To that end, fans always worry after watching his physique following the weight cuts. Now, surely a matchup between Holloway and Oliveira intrigues everyone. But according to Kavanagh, why let them undergo such strict regimens for a BMF title fight?

Amid that, both fighters are seemingly unfazed by any stipulations as they look to put out another dominant display. To that end, Holloway in particular looks pretty confident in his ability to beat the former UFC lightweight champion.

Max Holloway predicts a finish over Charles Oliveira

BMF title fights have been a show for the fans. From the high-stakes clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal to the intense showdown of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, every BMF title fight guarantees an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Now, after winning the title from Gaethje at UFC 300, Max Holloway will come out to defend the title for the first time. In front of him stands the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who also boasts the record for most finishes in UFC history. Despite that, Holloway stays unfazed as he wants to beat Oliveira in his game.

“At the end of the day, he is deserving of the title,” said Holloway during the UFC 326 Countdown show. “An animal, a former champion. The most bonuses, the most finishes. That’s pretty BMF. Charles is deserving, but anyway, I can go out there and get my hand raised. He is going to give up, or I’m going to make him quit.”

That said, the UFC 326 bout between the two is a rematch. In their first encounter, Holloway triumphed over Oliveira via TKO due to injury. Now, after a decade, it will be interesting to see who will be the victor.

That said, do you think Oliveira will avenge his previous loss? Let us know in the comments below!