Conor McGregor Compared to $3.1B Icon as Michael Chandler Emerges Sole UFC Comeback Rival Post-Ibiza Incident

“I just think he’s one of those guys who is addicted to the limelight. He just wants to be in the mix and in social media. Maybe he does come back, but I just think that he has an addiction to the light,” said Dustin Poirier earlier this year, shedding light on UFC icon Conor McGregor — a fighter whose long absence from competition has made his once-meteoric rise feel like a fading memory for many fans.

Even though he hasn’t stepped foot in the Octagon since July 2021, the Irishman just won’t fade away from the MMA scene. No matter if it’s due to his legendary feats, the latest courtroom antics, or his notorious smack talk, he always finds a way to grab the headlines. Recently, he sparked some serious buzz when a video popped up showing McGregor seemingly throwing a sucker punch at a guy named Joe Gomez in Ibiza.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC veterans believe Conor McGregor has only one real comeback option left

Conor McGregor, already under scrutiny for his recent Ibiza incident, is once again making headlines — this time over an ongoing legal battle with Nikita Hand. The case, originating from a civil suit filed last year, recently saw a High Court jury rule against ‘The Notorious’, ordering him to pay nearly $257,000 in damages. The case has now entered the appeals phase in the Court of Appeal, raising fresh questions about whether the Irishman will ever return to the Octagon — especially as Dana White and the UFC grow increasingly hesitant to align with controversial figures.

AD

Despite still having two fights left on his UFC contract, Conor McGregor’s future remains uncertain. During a recent episode of the Pound for Pound podcast, Daniel Cormier didn’t hold back in expressing his skepticism, “Conor not coming back.” Commenting on McGregor’s string of controversies — including the alleged sucker punch in Ibiza — Cormier pointed to McGregor’s immense wealth as a major factor in his behavior.

“You believe that with all that money, he’s just hitting people. You know, he got too much money because he, you know, he’s getting sued. He’s like here million here. He like Oprah. Million for you. Million for you. Every time you feel like you want to hit somebody, he go punch somebody.”

Still, Cormier hasn’t completely ruled out a comeback. If ‘The Notorious’ were to return, Cormier believes there’s only one viable opponent left: Michael Chandler. As he put it, Chandler is the “right guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Originally, Conor McGregor was expected to face Chandler in his much-hyped return to the Octagon, but a pinky toe injury just weeks before fight night forced him to withdraw, leaving the event in limbo. That last-minute setback didn’t just scrap the fight — it effectively put Michael Chandler’s career on hold. Nearly two years later, the 39-year-old is still feeling the ripple effects, now stuck in a tough stretch with just one win in his last five UFC appearances.

What’s the latest update on Conor McGregor’s return?

Back in April, Conor McGregor stirred the pot once more, reigniting his long-hyped return by calling out Michael Chandler. “IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business. I’ll only come back to a stadium,” ‘The Notorious’, declared, sparking renewed excitement for their long-delayed clash. Their feud originally ignited during The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, where both men took on coaching duties. However, what followed was a string of setbacks — from McGregor’s Hollywood pursuits to USADA complications and other business distractions — that continuously postponed the bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After nearly 21 months of anticipation, UFC 303 was set to be their moment. But just weeks before the event, Conor McGregor pulled out, dashing Michael Chandler’s long-standing dream of headlining a “red panty night.” While ‘Iron’ initially seemed to move on, a pair of consecutive losses and Father Time closing in have shifted the narrative. Now 39, Chandler has dropped out of the lightweight top 10, and with limited time left in his fighting career, the opportunity window is shrinking.

Still, Michael Chandler remains vocal about his belief that the matchup is inevitable. In a candid interview, he stated: “he knows his road to the UFC goes through me,” doubling down on his conviction that Conor McGregor can’t dodge him forever. Despite still having two fights on his UFC deal, his future is murky. Dana White told ESPN India in May 2025 the champ is “not expected to fight anytime soon,” tipping a realistic return to 2026 at the earliest.