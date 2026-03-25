Conor McGregor Confirms UFC Return Days After Max Holloway’s Rematch Confession

Conor McGregor has once again sent the MMA world into a frenzy by teasing his return to the UFC, just days after Max Holloway publicly said that a rematch with the Irishman is something he would love to have. The former two-division champion shared a strange message on social media, stating that his comeback is already in motion and assuring fans that they would soon see him back in action.

‘The Notorious’ posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, along with a lengthy caption that looked like a combination of announcement, warning, and celebration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The rumours are true!,” he wrote. “Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again! Call your grandma! Nanny we did it! Watch and pay me. F— you pay me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You fat Irish p—- you don’t have my money I put your brain to sleep. See ya’s in the Casinos after, the Mac loves yas all, I got love for yas all it’s an honor it’s light work it’s easy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish superstar also tagged Paramount+ in the post, ready to deliver what could be the biggest event in the promotion’s new broadcast era.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BIG MONEY MAC DADDY MCGREGOR I EXPECT FAWNING OF THE HIGHEST FOR LIFE,” he added. “I DO THIS FIGHT GAME EASY PEEZY 🥋 THE SOUND OF MY SHOTS OFF THE HEAD GO “BING” in green dot laser form.

“Go BHB! 😉 Watch divine magic when I fight 🙏✨ Hey @paramountplus see you guys soon I’m so excited! And Born Ready.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of the post piqued fans’ interest because it came just after Max Holloway discussed the idea of fighting McGregor again. Following his loss to Charles Oliveira, ‘Blessed’ revealed that the one bout that still fascinates him the most is a rematch with the man who beat him in 2013.

“I mean, Conor’s there, you know. Conor’s got one over me,” he said on his YouTube channel. “He’s talking about coming back. I’m coming off of a loss, I mean it would look pretty fun to get that one back with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we’ll see what happens. I know a lot of people are worried about the weight and this and that, but if he doesn’t want to cut weight, then I don’t want to cut weight. We can do it at any weight to be honest. It’s just about getting it back.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021, but he has constantly stated that his return is close. With the UFC prepping multiple major events under the new broadcasting deal, including the White House card that also wants him back, his latest post has only fueled speculation that the organization is planning a massive comeback bout.

And a rematch with Max Holloway is suddenly looking more possible than ever, especially after ‘The Notorious’ is ‘punching the air’ after missing out on the Nate Diaz trilogy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Perry claims McGregor is furious as Nate Diaz finds a new opponent

The Holloway rematch isn’t the only reason fans think Conor McGregor suddenly teased his comeback. Around the same time, Nate Diaz‘s new fight was announced, and Mike Perry feels the Irish star is unhappy about it, especially since a trilogy with Diaz has long been linked to his return.

Perry, who will battle Diaz on the upcoming Most Valuable Promotions MMA card, said that Conor McGregor likely wanted the bout for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Conor’s punching the air right now that it’s me and Nate instead of his trilogy,” Perry told Ariel Helwani. “Ah, that damn ‘Platinum’ Perry, King of Violence, working off my shine in bare knuckle.’ He ain’t never fought nobody in bare knuckle.

The world is excited to see him back in the ring. I know you’re working on it. I know you’re trying. I know the UFC is giving you a hard time. We all look forward to seeing you back in the ring.”

The situation becomes even more interesting because sources claim Nate Diaz choosing this bout closed the door on his UFC return, therefore ending any chance of a long-rumored trilogy with ‘The Notorious.’

ADVERTISEMENT

If that’s the case, the Irishman needs a new opponent for his comeback, possibly Max Holloway, making the timing of his social media announcement look less random and more like a reaction to the changing fight scenario.