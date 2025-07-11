Conor McGregor Confronts Mike Perry After Firing Him for Jake Paul Loss, Signs Yoel Romero to BKFC

Not too long ago, the BKFC head honcho, David Feldman, took to Instagram and asked the fighting community to stay tuned to the BKFC Champions Summit on Thursday, from 7 pm onwards, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida. This was the event wherein Conor McGregor announced the signings of multiple fighters into the $411M worth bare-knuckle fighting promotion. But little did anyone know that the announcements would lead to a confrontation between ‘The Notorious’ and Mike Perry.

Talking about a matchup against the Irishman, ‘Platinum’ stated, “We might not ever see him fight again but he says he wants to. He’s still owned by the UFC but he’s working and promoting BKFC. An incredible matchup is for me and Conor to fight in BKFC, maybe some day he can get some practice in the ring. Otherwise he doesn’t get any practice and he thinks he can fight me in bare knuckle without having ever been in there. Right now, those things aren’t happening but I’m looking forward to it and excited about it. Until then, I’m focused on Dirty Boxing…”

But following the success of DBX 2, Perry wanted to get back into action. And when provoked at the BKFC Champions Summit, he revealed that he was ready to face off against the former UFC double champion anytime. Confronting the former BKFC champion, McGregor said, “You’re welcome back because I welcomed you back. October 11th is your date. And you’ll dance for me, boy. You’ll dance for the owner. And then we can talk. But your date is October 11th, in front of me, for my viewing pleasure. And then I’ll decide if you’re worthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McGregor was pretty upset when Jake Paul defeated Perry. And he has been pretty vocal about it. He even fired Perry from the bare-knuckle fighting promotion for the loss. But now, we can continue to dream of a fight between Perry and McGregor. All ‘Platinum’ has to do now is impress ‘The Notorious’ with his performance on 11th October.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch) Expand Post

Apart from Mike Perry, Conor McGregor also signed Yoel Romero into the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Let’s take a look at it, shall we?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor brings Yoel Romero to sign with his partly-owned fight promotion

Feldman was already interested in signing Romero into his fight promotion. Back in 2020, the BKFC boss told BJPENN.com all about his interest in ‘Soldier Of God’. He said, “We are very interested. How could we not be? He has BKFC written all over him. He would be a welcomed addition, we will see if we can make it happen.”

After all, the Cuban light heavyweight fighter was already an established freestyle wrestler. He fought 13 fights in the UFC and impressed the fans to win eight performance bonuses. Romero was even given a chance to win the middleweight champion title in a fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 248. But it ended in a unanimous decision loss, and he moved out of the UFC to fight under the banner of Bellator FC. But after losing a title shot at Bellator 297, he switched gears yet again and moved to try his luck in Perry’s Dirty Boxing. Therein, he won two bouts by KO/TKO. And now, he wants to show his skills as a bare-knuckle fighter.

During the announcements at the BKFC Champions Summit, ‘The Notorious’ shouted, “And now to announce our next signing, Cuban Olympian, former UFC world title challenger, Yoel ‘Soldier Of God’ Romero.” The Cuban legend walked up to the stage, greeted the former UFC double champion, took hold of the microphone and said, “Finally, I here!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Romero had already hinted at his stint with BKFC. During a previous episode of the ‘Overdogs Podcast’, ‘Soldier Of God’ weighed in on his future as a sanctioned fighter. He said, “We are cooking something. You all know that came from a boxing family and one thing I still have to do in life is fighting in a ring. But this time only punches. We are cooking something, and something soon. We are not talking about a year. Nothing about that. We are talking about months.”

Who do you think Yoel Romero would fight in BKFC? Do you think he can continue to win in the squared ring with his gloves off?