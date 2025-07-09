Conor McGregor Confusion Sends Fans Into Frenzy as Corner Attacks Opponent After KO Win

At OCTAGON 75, the fire between the fighters even got the cornermen wrapped up in it. And for a moment, fans thought Conor McGregor was somehow involved! So, what exactly happened? At the Central Asian MMA promotion event, Zhamoliddin Rakhmonzhonov (6-1) made a statement with a thunderous first-round knockout. But the real drama began after the fight was over.

Moments after his victory, Rakhmonzhonov found himself shoved against the cage not by his opponent but by an opposing cornerman. The attacker appeared to go for a takedown as if he was trying to rewrite the result himself. Rakhmonzhonov was caught off guard but composed himself and defended well. Then things escalated.

A member of Rakhmonzhonov’s team charged in and landed what looked like a knee to the attacker’s head. Security scrambled to separate the chaos before it turned into a full-on corner vs. corner brawl. The entire scene was captured on video and shared by ‘Haymakers’ on Instagram.

And if that sounds oddly familiar, well, that’s because the MMA world has seen this kind of unscripted drama before. Just last month, Luis Hernandez clashed with Sean Strickland’s camp at Tuff-N-Uff in Las Vegas.

But the main confusion for the fans seemingly came from the caption of the video shared by the ‘Haymaker’s account as we now shift our focus to how the netizens reacted to the chaos that unfolded on their screens!

Conor McGregor’s name accidentally pops up for the fans as Octagon 75 erupts in a brawl between a cornerman and a fighter

The confusion about Conor McGregor was pointed out as one fan wrote, “Thought this said “Conor” and I got excited”. The reason behind it? They seemingly misread the caption as “Conor attacks opponent after KO.” Suddenly, McGregor’s name was trending. People assumed it was that kind of brawl again, something like UFC 229 when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the fence and fists flew in every direction.

The same sentiment was echoed by this fan who also claimed, “Immediately thought it said Conor.” Within minutes, people believed McGregor was somehow back in the news for another post-fight altercation. The mix-up had fans scrolling, speculating, and laughing in equal measure.

Another fan sarcastically added, “vicious single leg attempt.” While Sean Strickland threw hands at Luis Hernandez and even Khabib Nurmagomedov leaped into McGregor’s team living up to his nickname ‘The Eagle’, this cornerman decided that shooting a single-leg takedown was the best possible option at the moment!

And then there was this gem as one fan jabbed with, “Bro ate a knee for his troubles.” The internet rarely lets a moment slip by without turning it into a meme. That unexpected knee landed as security was separating the two parties and will likely live on in highlight reels for all the wrong reasons.

One fan simply questioned, “Is it an attack if it’s a single leg? More like controlling the cage”. Instead of calling it an assault, they flipped the narrative, suggesting the cornerman was just “controlling the cage,” like in a real fight. It’s a clever nod to MMA jargon, mocking how absurd the situation was.

In the wild world of MMA, where anything can happen before, during, or after a fight, this latest scuffle proves one thing, sometimes the corners just can’t stay in their lane. From viral knockouts to accidental Conor McGregor name-drops and cage-side takedown attempts, OCTAGON 75 gave fans a mix of mayhem and comedy. Whether it was confusion, emotion, or just pure chaos, the cornerman’s actions left everyone talking and somehow ‘The Notorious’ found himself in the mix too!