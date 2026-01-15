Conor McGregor Continues Charity Work for the Homeless Even After Quitting Presidency Dream

For a guy who never stays quiet for long, Conor McGregor has had an interestingly divided past few months. One day, it’s grand plans and national-level talk; the next, he’s stepping away from his presidential ambitions and labeling the entire process “undemocratic.” With his withdrawal in September, it felt like the end of a chapter.

However, it seems like ‘The Notorious’ didn’t exactly disappear from the Irish political scene after all. Instead, he shifted the focus to something more raw and uncomfortable: Ireland’s homelessness crisis. And he didn’t do it just for the sake of optics and vanish. After the initial video of him on the streets went viral, he went straight back out to the same cold streets like he wasn’t done making noise about it.

Conor McGregor doubles down on homeless outreach

Conor McGregor‘s second wave of outreach featured a statement that sounded less like a celebrity post and more like a furious citizen wielding a megaphone. He applauded people for reacting promptly after the earlier video went viral and thanked Ireland for rallying behind what he called a homeless situation that the political elite had largely ignored.

He added, “Since our video went viral, so many joined the cause! Thank you! Together we rise! ☘️” The latest video had the same vibe as the first, with ‘The Notorious’ moving through the streets with volunteers, handing out what actually matters when you’re sleeping outside. Warm soup, sandwiches, essentials like toothpaste, you name it, and Conor McGregor was handing them out.

The former UFC double champion made sure the limelight wasn’t only on him, shouting out Chris of Liberty Soup Run for what he called “tireless efforts.” He wrote, “Thank you, Chris of Liberty Soup Run, for your tireless efforts in combatting this modern-day Ireland tragedy!”

For the unaware, Liberty Soup Run has been in McGregor’s orbit even before recent videos went viral. He’s supported them in the past with money and even provided practical help like a van to keep the mission moving across the city. That history is significant since it proves this isn’t a one-time mood swing but rather something ‘The Notorious’ has been constantly returning to.

Conor McGregor also continues to frame homelessness as an emergency in the country, not a simple issue that people address quickly and then move on from. According to the latest official numbers, Ireland had 16,996 citizens in emergency accommodation in November 2025, comprising 11,675 adults and 5,321 children. This included 9,907 households (mainly single-person households).

These figures only include those in state-funded emergency accommodation and do not include rough sleepers or hidden homelessness, such as staying with friends or relatives. So, the Irishman isn’t wrong to label it “a state of emergency,” pointing out how cold it is and how the bigger problem isn’t only action—it’s a lack of compassion.

And maybe that’s what makes this version of ‘The Notorious’ stand out. His career is once again heading toward spectacle, with all rumors and reports hinting at a UFC White House card return. Despite this, Conor McGregor continues to do things that will not sell tickets, earn him titles, or get him votes. In fact, one of his biggest dreams in life also involves a feat of pride for his country.

Conor McGregor reveals his Irish dream project

That patriot angle doesn’t just show up when Conor McGregor is talking about Ireland’s problems, but also when he starts dreaming aloud about what Ireland could be. And, although his previous homeless outreach was based on urgency and frustration, another recent message of his carried a completely different energy.

Just three days ago, McGregor shared an image of a gigantic Jesus Christ statue and outlined his dreams to build one in Ireland someday. Not a small monument, but the biggest one possible, loud enough to symbolize the country’s faith and identity. He wrote, “I have a dream to construct the largest statue of Jesus Christ in Ireland! A massive monument to our nation’s faith.”

For him, it is a national project rather than a personal goal. He then gave the dream a reference point. Conor McGregor complimented Armenia for building what is expected to be the world’s largest Jesus statue on Mount Hatis. “Armenia are currently constructing the world’s largest, and it looks magnificent! Bravo Armenia! 🇦🇲 LET’S GO IRELAND! 🙏 🇮🇪”

It wasn’t subtle, just McGregor doing what he usually does: taking something emotional, turning it into a mission, and asking the country to dream big alongside him. Well, it would be interesting to see if the Irishman’s words of motivation work and his dream comes true anytime soon.