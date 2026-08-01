Conor McGregor Crashes Rampage Jackson’s Livestream as Fans Call for Internet-Breaking Move

What began as a routine livestream for UFC legend and now-popular KICK livestreamer Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson turned into an unexpected reunion when Conor McGregor walked into the frame, leaving fight fans more excited about what would come next than the surprise appearance itself.

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The viral video shows Jackson livestreaming from inside a restaurant as ‘The Notorious’ unexpectedly walks up from behind him, catching the former UFC light heavyweight champion completely off guard.

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‘Rampage’ hardly had time to process the surprise before the two exchanged greetings and talked about their previous encounter. After a brief memory lapse from Conor McGregor, the former UFC fighter recalled that they had last met in Saudi Arabia, prompting a laugh-filled reunion.

Conor McGregor also introduced his son, Conor Jr., before the trio posed for a photo. Rampage Jackson couldn’t resist joking afterward, saying, “Finally got my picture with Conor McGregor.”

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Imago July 9, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR fist in the air while singing to the fans during UFC 329 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260709_zsp_o117_006 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The conversation surrounding the sudden livestream surprise quickly took off online, with many fans claiming Conor McGregor’s larger-than-life personality would make him a natural fit for livestreaming. Several fans believed ‘The Notorious’ surely had the potential to become one of the biggest personalities on the internet overnight.

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One fan believed the demand would be massive, writing, “Conor streaming would feed families haha 😂 he would break the internet.” Another agreed, saying, “McGregor streaming would be amazing for no reason!!! 😂😂😂”

“Conor streaming would break everything,” one fan wrote. “We need McGregor to start streaming ASAP,” another posted. A fan added, “I don’t care what anyone says—Conor needs to start streaming.”

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Many viewers also thought Rampage Jackson should be part of the project after watching the smile-inducing chemistry between the two. “They need to make a f—— podcast or a show or something…” one fan suggested. Considering Jackson began streaming full-time on Kick early last year, he may have some pointers that would do Irishman good if he ever decides to go down that route.

Reflecting on their chemistry, another added, “They should definitely do a stream together; they have a good vibe fr.” A third summed it up simply: “The duo we didn’t know we needed.”

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Conor McGregor’s heavy Dublin accent became part of the conversation, especially with how animated yet equally hard to understand he was throughout the encounter.

“This is my son Connuhh Juneyuh,” one fan joked. Another admitted, “Ain’t nobody know what was said. Just smile and nod. 🔥🙌🔥.”

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Others poked fun at both sides of the conversation. “Can barely understand Conor 😂,” one comment read, while another added, “Rampage didn’t understand one word 😂😂😂.”

The sudden encounter also led to plenty of jokes about what the pair would be like together outside the restaurant. “These two, at the bar together, would beat all the bouncers! 💯😂,” a fan wrote.

More focused on how the two seemed to be genuine fans of one another.

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“That was definitely a fangirl moment for Rampage lol,” one fan wrote, while another replied, “Conor was star struck as well as Rampage let’s be real 😂.”

From the way the duo met, it surely looked like Rampage Jackson was having his little fan moment with ‘The Notorious,’ which is actually quite a far cry from what the former light-heavyweight champion had to say about Conor McGregor a few years ago.

Rampage Jackson once said he wanted to slap Conor McGregor

Back in 2021, the former UFC light heavyweight champion described himself as a fan of Conor McGregor and appreciated everything he has done for MMA. At the same time, he strongly condemned the Irishman’s 2019 assault on Desmond Keogh at Dublin’s Marble Arch pub.

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“I don’t agree with everything Conor (McGregor) says, but I think he’s great for the sport,” Jackson said on The MMA Hour. “You know, at the end of the day, he’s an entertainer. In my book, Conor can say and do whatever he wants.

“He kind of does stuff that makes himself look bad,” Jackson explained. “I’ve never met the guy, but I’m a fan of Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport. I just wish he would chill out on beating up old men. That ain’t right. I need to slap some sense into Conor McGregor for that s—.”

The comments referred to the 2019 incident in which CCTV footage showed McGregor punching pub patron Desmond Keogh after the latter declined a shot of Proper No. Twelve whiskey. However, luckily for the Irishman, this encounter did not end with him getting slapped by the 6’1″ monster that Jackson is.

After all, ‘The Notorious’ is still recovering and remains sidelined after tearing his ACL and meniscus during his return fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

The former two-division champion has already undergone surgery and recently confirmed he is targeting International Fight Week 2027 for what he has described as his “last dance.” So it’s better that he stay away from any further controversies to make sure his next meetup, or possible livestream debut with Rampage Jackson, remains a non-violent one.