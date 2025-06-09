Conor McGregor & Dee Devlin Drop ‘Couple Goals’ as Heartwarming Vacation Pictures Go Viral

“Football, family, pub.” These were three things that Conor McGregor mentioned when he shared a few glimpses of himself with Dee Devlin and his children on Instagram. The former UFC double champion definitely prioritizes his family. He has built a $200M empire, all for his family. Devlin has consistently backed ‘The Notorious’. That’s the type of ‘couple goals’ that many aspire to and only a select few can reach. However, one factor strengthens these connections. That’s valuable time enjoyed during vacations.

McGregor and Devlin frequently take to the waters aboard the notorious $3.6M Tecnomar Lamborghini 63 yacht. Absolutely! The duo used that same yacht to reach the Monaco Grand Prix in 2022. ‘Mystic Mac’ clearly understands the importance of taking a well-deserved break between his professional engagements. He shares heartfelt moments with his family on his Instagram profile. The Irish mixed martial artist just shared more pictures, boosting the ‘couple goals’ list even higher.

Recently, McGregor and Devlin enjoyed some tranquility on their yacht. @billionairemma posted some vacation images on Instagram featuring ‘The Notorious’ and his fiancée. The couple enjoyed every moment out in the open blue sea, with lush green mountains rising in the background. McGregor focused solely on one emotion as he dove into the comments section. He posted a heart-eyed emoji in the comments to express his love for his fiancée.

While McGregor and his better half kept on making us all jealous with their social media posts, a few of us acknowledged the role that Devlin played in bringing success to ‘The Notorious’s life. And ‘Mystic Mac’ definitely installed this fact in his life. Let’s hear it from the Irishman himself, shall we?

Conor McGregor weighs in on Dee Devlin’s role in his life

McGregor wasn’t always the lavish millionaire that he is today. There once was a time when he struggled at every single step of his life. And during that moment, if there was a support system for McGregor, it was indeed Dee Devlin. Even when the entire world stood against the former UFC champ-champ while he struggled with the legal battle against Nikita Hand, Devlin stood by him and supported him through it all.

But before that, when he looked back at his initial struggles, he said, “I always believed I would become a champion, and so did she. She believed in me, even when times were tough. Despite our financial struggles, Dee worked tirelessly to make sure I ate right and stuck to my daily regimen. After every exhausting training session, she’d comfort me, saying, ‘Conor, it’s okay, you can do it!’”

Devlin announced that she and McGregor have created a beautiful life together. Regardless of the strength of the storms, she confidently declared that their family would remain resilient. The recent vacation pictures the couple shared on IG clearly showcase their fun and excitement. Despite not being married, their love for each other has kept them strong for over 15 years. Without a doubt, we can look forward to many more years of unity.

What do you think about the viral vacation photos featuring McGregor and Devlin? Would ‘The Notorious’ have faced a different path in a world where Devlin wasn’t part of his journey? Share your thoughts in the comments below!