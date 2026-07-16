Conor McGregor Demands NSAC to Overturn Max Holloway’s Victory & Issues Injury Update

After Conor McGregor injured his right knee in the opening seconds of his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas, it was expected that the Irishman would have a tough time accepting the TKO loss. Days after the event, it appears he is infact not ready to accept the official result. As such, the 38-year-old is now demanding that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) overturn the official result. While doing so, he also revealed that the result of his injury scans will be revealed tomorrow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A few notes,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “I will have the results of the scan on my leg tomorrow. The fight should be a no contest, and all bets returned.”

It is understandable that Conor McGregor would feel that his fight should be ruled a no-contest because his knee injury prevented him from landing any significant offense against Max Holloway and the fight ended in just 69 seconds. However, it’s highly unlikely that ‘The Notorious’ will get the outcome he seems to be demanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is almost unheard of for commissions to overturn a fight result solely because of an in-fight injury. To reverse an official result, the commission typically requires clear evidence of serious misconduct or a significant officiating error. Even when the current UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into the first round of his 2022 fight against Curtis Blaydes, the result was ruled against Aspinall and Blaydes was declared the winner by TKO. To this day, it stands as the official result.

So chances are NSAC may not even consider the appeal if and when it were filed by McGregor’s team. However, there are times when a state commision chooses to overturn a result, but it has nothing to do with an in-fight injury.

In July 2016, Brock Lesnar made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 200. He dominated Mark Hunt to a unanimous decision victory at the promotion’s milestone event. However, the former heavyweight champion later failed multiple drug tests for the banned substance clomiphene, prompting the NASC to overturn the result and rule the fight a ‘no-contest.’ So yes, in cases of positive drug tests, the result can be overturned if the winner of the fight was found guilty of consuming banned substances. But for any other reason it seldom goes that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of how he chooses to move forward with his demand, the MMA world will at least have a clearer picture on what exactly happened to his knee that night at the T-Mobile Arena.

During the UFC 329 broadcast, Joe Rogan immediately suggested that Conor McGregor may have torn his ACL while attempting to throw a flying roundhouse kick. Later, Dana White also confirmed the same. He revealed that the Dublin native, based on an initial assesment by UFC doctors, had most likely suffered an ACL tear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 11, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR poses before the fight start during UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260711_zsp_o117_079 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

If that is the case, this would be the second time he’s had to deal with the same injury. Coincidentally, Conor McGregor also tore his left knee ACL during his first fight with Max Holloway back in 2013. While he finished the fight that night and managed to bag a unanimous decision win, he had to undergo reconstructive surgery to fix the tear.

However, sports physician Dr. Brian Sutterer, speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, offered a different prognosis. He stated that a torn meniscus is also a strong possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two injuries carry significantly different recovery timelines. An ACL tear could sideline McGregor for around a year, while a torn meniscus could keep him out for approximately six months, depending on its severity and line of treatment. Because of that, the upcoming medical results will be crucial in determining his return timeline.

However, while many have shown sympathy for ‘The Notorious’ after his disappointing night at UFC 329 last Saturday, one of his former rivals has instead chosen to mock his condition.

Rafael Dos Anjos ridicules Conor McGregor over UFC 329 injury

Once upon a time, Conor McGregor was set to face Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight championship at UFC 196. As usual, ‘The Notorious’ verbally dismantled ‘RDA’ at the pre-fight press conference, delivering one of the event’s most memorable promos. Unfortunately, the Brazilian suffered an injury before the fight, forcing Nate Diaz to step in as a last minute replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor quickly roasted dos Anjos after he pulled out, saying, “They always run,” while sarcastically adding that “ice works wonders” for his injury. It seems the former UFC lightweight champion remembered that trolling from years ago, as he fired back at the Irishman’s latest injury with a callback of his own.

“That pinky toe again?? #UFC329,” dos Anjos wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, the Brazilian former champion referred to McGregor’s infamous injury ahead of UFC 303. Just days before his scheduled clash with Michael Chandler, McGregor injured his pinky toe, forcing the UFC to cancel the entire main event, while Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka stepped in and saved the show with their rematch. Still, after poking fun at McGregor over his latest injury, dos Anjos later admitted he genuinely felt bad.

“Jokes aside, feel bad for Conor,” he later added. “Not the way the fight should have ended. #UFC329”

In the end, Conor McGregor remains adamant about making another comeback despite suffering back-to-back injuries in his last two scheduled UFC fights. So now, all eyes will be on his upcoming medical results to reveal the true extent of the damage. Still, we likely won’t see him back inside the Octagon anytime soon because the road to recovery will take plenty of time.