Conor McGregor Draws Attention Away From Ibiza Club Punch Allegations With $411M Business Rivaling Dana White’s UFC

Conor McGregor has often found his way to the headlines for the wrong reasons. This time, he entered the spotlight for an altercation at the famous Pacha nightclub. At around 5:53 in the morning, ‘The Notorious’ was talking to a man one minute and sending him down with two fists the next. The second hit was clean and put the man down instantly. The entire world began buzzing with the news. But McGregor has moved on to more important things, at least for him.

‘Mystic Mac’s position as a part-owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has taken his attention away from the Ibiza nightclub debacle. The bare-knuckle fighting promotion is all set to step into Texas with BKFC 76. Scheduled for 21 June 2025, the main event will feature Ben Bonner vs. Tony Soto at the Dickes Arena in Fort Worth.

The founder and boss of BKFC, David Feldman, shared a picture of the card on the social media platform. The caption to the post read, “BKFC makes our long awaited debut in the Texas! Stacked card and will be a sold out venue. Please tune in to DAZN Saturday night to watch! Huge announcement dropping!” Main event star Soto hyped it up and commented, “Ohh yeah and it’s gonna be a movie 🍿.”

And then came the former UFC double champion. He shared the post on his Instagram Story and captioned, “F— EVERYWHERE BUT TEXAS, BABY.” On the next slide, he shared the poster for the BKFC 76 pre-fight press conference. Needless to say, the hype around the upcoming bare-knuckle fighting event turned the lights away from McGregor’s nightclub troubles and onto his $411M promotion.

But to make sure troubles like these don’t bother ‘The Notorious’ anymore, the former UFC star, Chael Sonnen, swooped in with some advice. Let’s see what ‘The American Gangster’ had to say about McGregor’s nightclub altercation.

Chael Sonnen has just one advice for Conor McGregor

Taking to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen sent forth severe judgment on Conor McGregor. According to ‘The Bad Guy’, the Irishman’s visit to a nightclub was nothing short of a weird move. He said, “It’s very hard for me though, to break down this video and not give Conor a hard time for being out at a nightclub. I just think that’s a weird thing to do.”

The UFC analyst continued, “I think it’s a really weird thing when you are not single to need to go out into a social environment to drink. I think it’s a very weird thing to do when… if the only goal that you’ve got is to drink when you own a liquor company, it’s very odd that you leave home.” It’s worth noting that McGregor has 2 pubs in Ireland – the Black Forge Inn and the Marble Arch. On top of that, he founded Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey and the Forged Irish Stout.

According to Sonnen, it was simply weird for McGregor to enter another man’s club while he owned two of his own. But ‘The American Gangster’ wasn’t done. He went on, “Now we’re going to put all those together, you got to leave home, you got to be social while you’re partying always without the old lady. 100% of the time without her, but you own a restaurant. It would just seem very baffling that you would go in as a paid appearance or not, which is quite embarrassing.”

As the viral clip involving ‘The Notorious’ continues to circulate online, fans have been criticizing the former UFC champion. Nevertheless, no charges were reportedly filed against ‘Mystic Mac’. And now, he is focusing on his duties in promoting BKFC 76.