Conor McGregor Drops a Special Message for Sister Erin’s Celebration Amid Difficult Times

With just under a month to go until his own birthday, UFC megastar Conor McGregor took time to celebrate someone very special—his sister, Erin McGregor. Born on June 1, 1981, Erin is seven years older than the Irishman. From the earliest days of his career, Erin—alongside his longtime partner Dee Devlin—has been a pillar of support, standing by ‘The Notorious’ through both triumphs and trials. Even during his most controversial moments, Erin’s loyalty never wavered.

In turn, Conor McGregor has been equally supportive of Erin and her husband, Terry Kavanagh, especially during some of their most difficult times. Though not widely known, the couple have an eight-year-old son, Harry, whom doctors diagnosed with autism in 2019. The diagnosis came as a shock and brought deep emotional challenges, leaving the couple feeling “grief and shocked.”

Reflecting on those tough years, Erin spoke openly in 2021 about the journey toward acceptance and understanding. She gave a heartfelt shout-out to her brother and others who stood by her, saying, “Things are a little bit different in my family life, and that’s why I started opening up.” Now in 2025, Erin and her family have embraced Harry’s condition with strength and compassion. On Autism Awareness Day, she reflected on the transformation in their lives, “We had to accept that our lives,” a message that Conor McGregor supported with a simple but meaningful response, “❤️”

Showing his continued love and support, Conor McGregor marked Erin’s 43rd birthday by sharing a series of photos with her on Instagram story. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday Erin McGregor,” and followed it up with a sweet Instagram story, calling her, “Lil big sister.”

Much like her younger brother, Erin McGregor has always been fiercely competitive. She has taken part in numerous bodybuilding and fitness modeling competitions over the years. Before entering the fitness world, she worked as a hair stylist. Then in 2021, inspired by the Irishman’s success in business, Erin took a bold step into entrepreneurship by launching her own clothing line, “Imperfectiøn by Erin McGregor.” The brand is a reflection of her love for fitness, fashion, and her well-rounded knowledge of sports.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Erin is a devoted mother to her 24-year-old daughter, Taylor, from a previous relationship. Over the years, she has faced a number of personal and professional challenges, yet consistently managed to rise above them. Erin credits much of her resilience and strength to the unwavering encouragement and belief of her younger brother, Conor McGregor.

Throwback: Conor McGregor’s sister credited her brother for his confidence

Conor McGregor’s arrival in the UFC was far more than a typical debut. It was a defining moment that reshaped the landscape of mixed martial arts. With unmatched charisma and undeniable star power, the Irishman elevated the UFC to unprecedented global heights, drawing in audiences well beyond the sport’s usual reach. In parts of the world where MMA was barely known and WWE dominated the combat sports conversation, his magnetic presence sparked a surge of interest and excitement. Through sheer confidence and unshakable belief in himself, the Irishman forged a legacy that continues to motivate and influence rising fighters across the globe.

Though it’s been years since he last stepped into the Octagon, Conor McGregor’s influence endures—not just among fans, but also within his own family. His sister, Erin McGregor, has made her own mark in the public eye. In 2018, she competed in RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, reaching the finals and capturing hearts with her determination and grace. Erin has openly credited her brother’s fighting spirit as a major source of motivation during her time on the show. Speaking to VIP Magazine about how ‘The Notorious’ inspired her, she shared,

“Just by watching Conor, by watching everything he succeeded at in his whole life… That’s somebody who went after their dream. We didn’t have deep conversations about it, I just watched him. Because he was all about action. And he was a real person, a tangible person, whose work, dedication and self-belief got him everything, against all odds. Watching Conor was my inspiration. I think everybody is different but his confidence is real.”

