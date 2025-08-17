Conor McGregor Drops Beef With Khamzat Chimaev Despite Nate Diaz’s Jibe at UFC 319

Conor McGregor has never been one to bite his tongue. Yet after UFC 319, the Irishman stunned fans by offering praise, not provocation. His words weren’t those of someone aiming at an old rival, but surprising praise for the UFC’s newest champion, Khamzat Chimaev.

It came on the heels of a performance so suffocating that it left Dricus Du Plessis gasping for answers. Chimaev didn’t just win the belt; he dominated from start to finish, and may have cemented himself as the most feared man at middleweight.

So how did McGregor react? The same man who once called Chimaev a “rat” and was branded a “chicken” in return took to X with an unexpected message, “Chechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats!”

Yes, you read that right. ‘The Notorious’ tipped his hat to the very fighter who once mocked him publicly. For fans who have followed their history, the gesture felt like a truce, or at least the acknowledgment of a king who had just claimed his crown.

But of course, in a scenario where McGregor plays diplomat, Nate Diaz throws gasoline. Just as the Irish MMA icon heaped praise on ‘Borz’, the Stockton legend fired off on X with, “Can’t Fight”. A reminder that in Diaz’s eyes, Chimaev still hasn’t proven himself in the way the old guard demands.

Yet those numbers at UFC 319 tell a different story. When the results were read out before Dana White wrapped the belt around the Chechen warrior’s waist, the scorecards told the tale: 50-44, 50-44, 50-44. A smothering clean sweep. The best thing anyone could say for Du Plessis? He fought back in the final two minutes. However, by then, the damage was done.

So what does Conor McGregor’s olive branch really mean? Perhaps it’s simple respect. McGregor knows how hard it is to break through, to dominate, and to deliver the weight of expectations. Maybe he recognizes a mirror image of the chaos he once unleashed when he stormed two divisions. And it wasn’t just Diaz and McGregor chiming in, as the entire MMA sphere has been left shaken at what they witnessed at UFC 319!

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 performance leaves the MMA world in a frenzy as Conor McGregor buries the hatchet

Khamzat Chimaev’s dismantling of Dricus Du Plessis wasn’t simply a title win; it was a five-round lesson in control. From the opening bell, he left no doubt about his game plan. Within seconds, he ducked under, changed levels, and dragged the South African to the mat. A crucifix followed, with short, grinding punches that trapped ‘Stillknocks’ in survival mode.

The story barely changed across the next four rounds. Early takedowns. Relentless top pressure. Moments where a rear-naked choke seemed inevitable. And while Du Plessis fought back with late guillotine attempts and bursts of energy in the fifth, the numbers told the truth.

But if the fight itself was clear, the reaction was anything but. Paulo Costa didn’t hold back, posting on X, “NO ONE WANTS TO WACTH THIS S—lol. Ppl booing in the arena and at bar.” His critique reflected a section of fans who craved chaos but instead got suffocation.

On the other end of the spectrum was Dominick Cruz, who offered a sharper technical lens. He wrote on social media, “Chimaev beat DDP with the same pace style and pressure as always!” For the former champion, the victory wasn’t boring; it was a masterclass in consistency, the kind of trademark style that can dominate across eras.

Then came Terrance McKinney, who cut to the chase with, “Khamzat is an all time great regardless of how you feel he did it he made it look easy doing it his way.”

UFC 319 wasn’t just about a belt changing hands. Conor McGregor’s praise hinted at a grudging respect, Nate Diaz’s jab reminded that the fight game always has skeptics, and the wider MMA world was split between awe and boredom. And as the middleweight division braces for what comes next, one question lingers: are we watching the start of another era, one that even McGregor himself can’t help but acknowledge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!