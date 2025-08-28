Conor McGregor Drops Crucial 12 Word Update on White House Fight Immediately After Drug Test

Conor McGregor is inches away from shaking the UFC world again. The former two-division champion has re-entered the testing pool, silencing critics, and is training harder than ever—this time with a fierce Robert De Niro–style “Taxi Driver” mohawk that signals he’s serious about making his return successful to fulfill his UFC contract.

Currently in Italy, Conor McGregor’s comeback has ignited social media. The stage for his return? None other than the White House South Lawn, tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations next July 4. However, ‘The Notorious’ couldn’t keep the news under wraps for long, and he shared a fresh update with fans on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor shouts out UFC amid discussions with the White House

Conor McGregor is gearing up for a UFC comeback that could rival the spectacle of UFC 229. The Irish superstar hasn’t fought since UFC 264 in 2021, sidelined by a broken leg, and a planned return at UFC 303 that fell apart last year. Amid USADA hurdles, business ventures, and Hollywood pursuits, McGregor is back in the testing pool and training with a singular focus. Dropping the latest hint, he sent a brief 12-word message to his team: “Best of skill to our team in the White House, USA today!” Despite the hurdles, it seems McGregor is confident that the UFC team will be able to sort through the logistics for the UFC White House event next year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While critics may dismiss the comeback as another gimmick, UFC President Dana White continues to back Conor McGregor, reportedly trusting him more than Jon Jones and publicly supporting the White House event earlier this month. Meanwhile, the promotion is finalizing logistics to turn the card into a potential blockbuster.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On the fight front, all eyes focus on Michael Chandler, with whom Conor McGregor has “unfinished business,” while a potential trilogy against Nate Diaz remains possible. Although ‘The Notorious’ enters as a favorite for his long-awaited return, past controversies have sometimes derailed his plans, forcing the promotion to maintain distance and manage tensions carefully.

At the same time, Khabib Nurmagomedov sees that Conor McGregor has evolved, framing this comeback as an opportunity for redemption.

Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests McGregor’s UFC comeback could rewrite his legacy

Some rivalries burn hotter than others — and few in MMA history have been as explosive as Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Conor McGregor. Once allies, their relationship turned toxic after Nurmagomedov reportedly threatened ‘the Notorious’s close friend, Artem Lobov. The fallout led McGregor to confront Nurmagomedov in New York at UFC 223 post-media day, setting the stage for their unforgettable UFC 229 clash.

The post-fight chaos only added fuel to the fire, with an altercation between the two camps drawing police attention. Since then, the fighters have gone their separate ways: Nurmagomedov cemented his legacy as a UFC Hall of Famer and one of the greatest lightweights ever, while Conor McGregor remains the sport’s global superstar, navigating a tumultuous personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But even after years of conflict, Khabib Nurmagomedov sees room for change. Speaking at a religious event in New York, he said, “When you talk about religion, nation, and parents, it’s finished. Everything that happened to him with women, alcohol, and drugs. This is punishment. Doesn’t matter how bad you are, Allah always gives a chance to come back. He has chances. If he’s going to change, he can change so many other lives, too. That’s why I wish him to change himself.”

Conor McGregor has yet to respond to ‘The Eagle’s statement. At 37, the UFC superstar prepares to step back into the octagon. However, after years of controversies and broken promises, fans and critics alike wonder: Can this comeback finally begin a new chapter for the Irishman?