Conor McGregor Eyed for Fight vs Returning Ex-UFC Champ as Dana White Rules Out Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is humiliated once again. For months now, ‘The Notorious’ double champion has been announcing to the world that his return on the UFC White House card is all but guaranteed. And his opponent would be Michael Chandler, whom he was supposed to fight in 2024, but pulled out because of a broken toe.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. UFC CEO Dana White recently appeared in an interview with Complex, where he spoke candidly about McGregor’s fate in the June 14th White House card. While the McGregor vs. Chandler fight is now in the gutters, another report suggests McGregor may end up facing a former UFC champion instead.

Who is Conor McGregor fighting?

There were billboards in Times Square from Paramount and the UFC featuring Conor McGregor front and center, teasing his long-awaited return. However, when Dana White was pressed on the subject by Complex’s Matt Welty, the UFC CEO appeared far from convinced about McGregor’s comeback. “We’ll see if Conor’s going to come back or not, you know, we’ve been talking about it for a while,” White said bluntly.

White then outlined the UFC’s immediate schedule. “January 23rd is Zuffa Boxing, January 24th is the first UFC, and then after that card, we’ll start working on the White House fight,” White added. When asked specifically about Michael Chandler facing McGregor, White shut the idea down entirely. “No, I mean that was a couple years ago,” White told Complex’s Matt Welty.

Meanwhile, insider Rueben Carter—who previously reported Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer ahead of the UFC’s announcement—has suggested McGregor could face Jorge Masvidal next. “Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal is targeted for #UFCWhiteHouse,” Carter wrote on X. That said, Carter’s reports have missed the mark before, so the claim should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

McGregor hasn’t fought since his 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a broken leg. While the former double champion has repeatedly teased a return, nothing has materialized yet. Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, last competed in MMA on April 8, 2023, losing to Gilbert Burns. He did, however, defeat Nick Diaz in a 10-round boxing match on July 6, 2024.

With White casting doubt on McGregor’s future, the question now is simple: what does Conor himself make of these comments?

McGregor gets in line after Michael Chandler was removed from running

A fight between Chandler and McGregor has been teased for a while now. The fact that they were opposing coaches on Season 31 of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ made it interesting and possible. Still, there had been many bumps over the years in making the fight happen. So, when Dana White completely snapped the idea, McGregor didn’t mind.

“Pick who ya want!” McGregor wrote on X. “The Mac sweats nothin and nobody. I’m TASTY SHOTS.” While McGregor could still fight on the White House card, Chandler might be feeling a little betrayed. Why? Well, because he appears to have been waiting for that fight for the last two years. Not to mention, the fights he did take—he lost.

For McGregor, his last few fights haven’t been easy either. He fought Dustin Poirier twice and lost both, and his last win came all the way back in January 2020 against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

What’s the moral of the story? Conor McGregor continues to talk big, but there’s barely any stock in what he says. Do you think the Masvidal fight is possible?