Conor McGregor Eyes Luxury Spend in $4.32 Billion Las Vegas Property With Social Media Praise

“I love Vegas. It just smells of success. You can feel the money here. It’s my kind of town.” Conor McGregor has been pretty vocal about his stance on Las Vegas. With his meteoric rise as a mixed martial artist, his association with Vegas continued to grow stronger. And now, his eyes have found the next venue for his luxurious stay during his upcoming visit to The Strip. And it’s a penthouse at the Red Rock Casino.

So, what’s so special about this penthouse? For starters, it’s the largest of the 7 penthouses at Red Rock Casino, measuring 7,500 sqft in area. There are 2 master bedrooms with 4 seating areas where ‘The Notorious’ can enjoy himself. If that’s not enough, there’s a billiards table and a fully stocked bar with a 24-hour butler service. Now that’s bound to tire ‘Mystic Mac’ sooner or later. That’s when he can take a dip at the indoor or outdoor jacuzzis. There’s also an outside lounge for the guests to relax. But why exactly is the penthouse called the 180 Suite?

That’s because the guests can get a 180-degree view of Las Vegas. On the western side, there’s a beautiful view of the Red Rock Canyon. In the east, there’s a view of the strip. And it all comes down to $10,000 per night. But that’s not too much for the former UFC double division champion. And the $4.32 billion property has attracted McGregor for his next possible staycation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When McGregor stumbled across the Instagram reel, he took to the comments section and wrote, “True privacy. Sheer quality.” But the praise kept coming. He shared the reel on his IG Story thrice, with three different captions. The first one read, “Opulence. Seclusion. Red Rock Las Vegas.” The second caption was exactly the same as his comment on the post. And finally, in the third Story, he dragged the political commentator, Tucker Carlson, and wrote, “Tucked away like Tucker Carlson 😉.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Rock Casino Resort Spa (@redrockcasino) Expand Post

Of course, this wasn’t the first time McGregor talked so highly of Red Rock Casino. But his affinity towards the property was rooted in his love for Neon Capital. Let’s see why the Irishman holds Vegas so close to his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why is Las Vegas so special for Conor McGregor?

‘The Notorious’ has had an electric career in the UFC, and out of his 14 fights under the promotion, 8 were hosted in Vegas. He defeated Dustin Poirier with a round 1 KO at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. Chad Mendes was the next one to get knocked out by the Irishman at the arena. Even his iconic 13-second KO win over Jose Aldo was in Sin City. He fought Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, and his archnemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov, at T-Mobile Arena. His fight against Nurmagomedov even helped generate $86.4M for the city’s economy.

The city witnessed the rise and fall of the former double champion. Yes, his final UFC bout against ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 264, where he broke his leg and hasn’t returned ever since, was in Las Vegas. In one of his Instagram posts from 2018, McGregor wrote, “Las Vegas has always been a second home for me and my family. I love this city from the bottom of my heart. Some of my most lasting memories have occurred in this great city.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But McGregor’s association with Red Rock Casinos goes a long way back. After finishing Poirier in his 4th UFC fight, the Irishman retreated to the Red Rock Casino with his coach, John Kavanagh. He was filming a series for an Irish channel, RTE, and when he opened the doors to the $7,500 suite, he was left dumbstruck. He gasped, “F— off. Jesus Christ. Holy s— now this is a f—— room. This is nuts. This is all I expect from now on. I’ve never going back.”

What initially came as a surprise has now become an activity that he looks forward to. With his next retreat possibly at the $10,000 suite, Conor McGregor has certainly come a long way from being the struggling kid from Crumlin. What do you think of McGregor’s current status as a multi-millionaire?