Conor McGregor Faces UFC Removal Blow as Strong Report Dents Dana White’s White House Plan

Buzz surrounding Conor McGregor’s UFC return gained momentum once again after he showed interest in the White House card. Online murmurs grew louder after the Irishman announced he re-entered the drug-testing pool last month and submitted his blood samples. But it seems like the UFC might not be entirely convinced to have him on the July 2026 card just yet… At least, that’s what it seems like.

After ‘UFC Roster Watch’ on X announced, “Fighter removed: Conor McGregor,” fans were shocked. It didn’t take long for a flood of questions to pour in about whether the news was true or just a technical glitch. The account clarified in the comments, “To everyone messaging me asking, ‘Is this true?’ Yes, according to the official roster, our API indicates that he has been removed. We are unaware of any negotiations between Conor and the UFC.”

Well, as the UFC Roster Watch account states, many details remain to be uncovered about whether ‘The Notorious’ is cut from the promotion. He still has two fights left on his contract, which raises multiple questions about whether the promotion was behind the decision to axe him.

UPDATE: As per ‘Happy Punch’, Dana White has denied such rumors after commenting, “Total BULLSH—”. However, ‘UFC Roster Watch’ called this reply from White fake, and asked fans not to believe fake screenshots.

Additionally, media personality Ariel Helwani also came forward with a clarification. He took to X and wrote: “Conor McGregor HAS NOT parted ways with the UFC. Both @TheNotoriousMMA and his team confirmed this to me. He also confirmed he is back in the pool, has submitted tests and all have come back clean.”

Similarly, ‘The Notorious’ clarified other aspects. When rumors about his removal spread on the internet, many assumed it was because he had failed the drug tests. So when fans began talking about it, he clarified it wasn’t the case. “First test fully clean. Prick,” he responded to a fan in a now-deleted post.

Perhaps more clarity about the situation will be available in a day or two. Regardless, Dana White was recently very hyped to see McGregor taking his return seriously, getting back to training, and getting into shape. Still, with uncertainty lingering around the Irishman’s possible cut from the promotion, let’s take a closer look at what the UFC boss had to say.

Dana White opens up on Conor McGregor getting back to training

Dana White and the top brass crossed a milestone by signing a $7.7 billion, seven-year deal ($1.1 billion per year) with Paramount+ and CBS. The year 2026 was already looking aspirational for the promotion, with the UFC White House event also in sight. Adding to the hype for both the UFC boss and fans, Conor McGregor re-entered the testing pool and began sharing training footage.

No wonder White was impressed. On the Pardon My Take podcast from two days ago, the UFC boss said, “I mean, if you see, he’s been posting videos of himself training, he’s back in the pool now, he wants the White House fight. Listen, if he starts getting in shape and starts training and stays the course, that’s the fight he wants, he keeps telling me he wants that fight, so we’ll see how it plays out over the next few months.”

Well, if the roster removal rumors prove to be only speculations, then the potential opponent, Michael Chandler, can breathe a sigh of relief! The next few days might offer more clarity in terms of what is going on with Conor McGregor and the UFC. What do you think?