Conor McGregor has run through potential opponents for his UFC White House return like a man making up for lost time. After Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal, yet another American contender has emerged to challenge ‘The Mystic Mac’ atop June 14th’s UFC event on the White House lawn.

“Getting one back against everybody who got one over me would be awesome,” said UFC’s BMF champion Max Holloway in an interview with ESPN MMA when asked about whether he is open to fighting Conor McGregor.

Max Holloway is currently preparing for his rematch against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 326 main event on Saturday, March 7, 2026, on Paramount+ from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But when he’s done, he technically has two months to prepare for a fight against Conor McGregor. The pair previously fought back in August 2013.

Conor McGregor had defeated Holloway via unanimous decision, and a rematch would set Holloway up for a much-deserved opportunity for revenge. Still, it’s up to the UFC whether they want to make the fight happen, as Dana White has already admitted that the promotion has put together a couple of lineup options for the event.

However, not everyone is as optimistic about McGregor’s chances of landing on the card despite his history of making the UFC loads of money and support for President Donald Trump. Retired UFC welterweight Matt Brown, for one, believes the promotion is just using ‘The Mac’ to hype up the event, and when the time comes, they will ditch him.

“Conor’s not fighting on it,” Brown said. “I don’t give a f—k what anybody says, I don’t care what he says. I don’t care what Dana [White] says. They’re using him to promote it and using his name to get it out there. He’s not fighting on that s—t. Even if that is signed and a done deal, I’m not going to believe it until he is inside the Octagon and a punch is thrown.”

Still, McGregor continues to share training updates with his followers online on a regular basis. He is so dedicated to his potential return that he has topped a special list.

Conor McGregor tops drug testing list in 2026

‘The Mac’ is doing everything he can to be part of the White House card—so much so that he has already become the UFC’s most-tested athlete through the first two months of 2026. McGregor is currently serving an 18-month suspension under the UFC Anti-Doping Program (CSAD) after three whereabouts failures.

The suspension began retroactively on September 20, 2024, and expires on March 20, 2026, clearing him to compete again. With eligibility just weeks away, McGregor appears fully committed to meeting testing requirements ahead of a planned return. He reacted to a social media post highlighting his testing volume with trademark confidence.

“Well, no surprise there. As always, the most tested,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor has not fought since suffering a devastating leg fracture at UFC 264 in July 2021. Even more interestingly, reports reveal that the UFC is planning on spending a whopping $60 million on the White House card, per TKO Group Holdings chief Mark Shapiro. And $30 million of that money, Shapiro expects to be offset by corporate partners.

Despite being the UFC’s biggest draw, Conor McGregor’s status for the card appears to be up in the air. It’s hard to imagine the promotion staging a marquee event without its most bankable star—and just as hard to imagine the kind of fiery rant ‘The Notorious’ might unleash if he’s left off the lineup. Do you think he ultimately makes the card?