Conor McGregor Finds a Friend in Elon Musk as the UFC Star Formally Begins His Irish Presidential Campaign

Conor McGregor still has his sights set on becoming the next president of Ireland, but his campaign faces a major obstacle. The UFC star-turned-politician is not yet eligible to appear on the ballot, with a crucial deadline looming this month. Which is why, on Thursday, he reaffirmed his intentions in a video filmed outside Irish government buildings in Dublin, declaring he would run in this year’s elections. In his announcement, McGregor leaned on anti-immigration and populist rhetoric while also pledging to tackle the country’s growing child homelessness crisis if elected.

McGregor also used the moment to sharply criticize the current government, accusing it of stripping citizens of their “peace of mind, security, and hope for the future.” He said Ireland’s “hope for the future and the general well-being of Irish citizens nationwide has decreased dramatically,” while condemning the state for ignoring the promise that “all children have to be cherished.” According to McGregor, child homelessness has reached “levels unprecedented.” His fiery message has now found an ally in Elon Musk, who has voiced enthusiasm in supporting the 37-year-old’s presidential push. So what did he say?

Conor McGregor stays locked in on path to Ireland’s highest office

Within seven hours of Conor McGregor posting his campaign video on X, Elon Musk reshared it with a simple “🇮🇪 🇮🇪” caption. Musk then doubled down on his support by replying directly to McGregor’s post, writing, “No one will fight harder for the people of Ireland than Conor McGregor!” The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s endorsement quickly amplified the buzz surrounding McGregor’s run.

McGregor’s latest message also showed a shift in tone from an X post he made on August 27. At that time, he claimed, “I have it secured, I have councils on board. TD’s. Senators. I even have the most prestigious party of them all,” in reference to securing the backing needed to qualify for the ballot. His words suggested confidence in meeting the election’s strict requirements.

Yet, domestic political figures have been swift to push back. Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien publicly stated that McGregor is “not fit to hold that office,” pointing to the prestige and responsibility of the presidency under President Michael D. Higgins’s legacy. Significantly, current rules—mandated by the Presidential Elections Act—require candidates to be nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local councils. McGregor has so far failed to secure any such support, and the nomination window closes on September 24.

On Tuesday, however, the 37-year-old focused more on rallying grassroots support. “Our councillors are the backbone of our communities. They work harder and deliver more for the people than those in the Oireachtas, who continue to fail this country time and again,” he wrote in the caption. Reaching out directly to councillors, he added: “If you are a councillor who feels your voice is ignored, your hands tied, and your community overlooked, then I ask you to stand with me. Nominate me, and I will give you the platform and power to be truly heard.”

McGregor first announced his plans to run for president in March, just days after visiting the White House for St. Patrick’s Day with U.S. President Donald Trump. Now, as the Irish presidential election is set for October 24, The Notorious must secure enough nominations by September 24 to make it onto the ballot, according to the BBC. And with the deadline fast approaching, it seems, his campaign is now under intense pressure.

And if you noticed, in his campaign video, McGregor called himself “a master of martial arts, a solution-driven man.” Yet despite his fame and international influence, many view his candidacy as a longshot due to his lack of party affiliation and his controversial past, including sexual assault allegations and violent incidents outside the UFC octagon. Anyway, with Elon Musk already appearing to back him, Conor McGregor also seems to have Donald Trump in his corner.

Conor McGregor sets $200M play with Donald Trump in November

After Conor McGregor’s 40-second knockout win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, former U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated him on X, calling the performance “fantastic.” McGregor quickly replied with gratitude, even labeling Trump a “standout president.” Ultimately, what made that exchange intriguing was that their admiration seems to extend beyond politics.

Trump views Conor McGregor as a modern-day gladiator, someone who embodies both entertainment and combat, while also mastering the art of self-promotion. Much like Trump in business and politics, McGregor has turned his octagon success into worldwide fame, lucrative ventures, and a loyal fan base. And now, McGregor appears eager to welcome Trump to Dublin this November.

‘The Notorious’ took to Instagram to invite Trump to his popular venture, The Black Forge Inn. Sharing his excitement, McGregor wrote: “See you in November, Donald, at Ireland’s greatest public house, the multi-time award-winning @theblackforgeinn! We look very forward!” He even hyped up the visit with a playful nod to Coca-Cola, boasting that the local factory is only a short walk from his establishment and promising Trump the “unique, true, IRISH EXPERIENCE!”

As of mid-2025, Conor McGregor’s net worth is estimated at $200 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth, with investments in beverages and real estate. Yet, despite his success, turning The Black Forge Inn into a financial powerhouse remains a challenge, and McGregor hopes Trump’s visit might help boost its fortunes. That said, do you think Conor McGregor will be able to make a good president of Ireland?