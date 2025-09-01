Conor McGregor Finds Peace in Romantic Gesture for Dee Devlin After Public Turmoil

Conor McGregor lives life at full tilt — whether in controversy or romance. This UFC megastar rarely strays from extremes, weathering multiple storms in recent years. His latest venture brought both chaos and calm: a storm-struck fight card in Montenegro and a tender public declaration of love.

This past weekend proved no different, as the Irishman’s co-owned BKFC promotion staged a Fight Night showcase in Montenegro. Famous for its jagged mountains and stunning Adriatic coastline, the country welcomed BKFC’s debut in the coastal city of Budva. For Conor McGregor, the night was meant to showcase ambition and expansion. Instead, chaos struck. On August 31, 2025, a violent storm tore through the open-air Top Hill venue, collapsing scaffolding and injuring fans. BKFC’s broadcast was pushed into a ten-hour tape delay, and the co-main and main events — including Vaso Bakočević vs. Wilhelm Ott — were scrapped altogether. Despite the disruption, the undercard soldiered on, and the promotion later released the event through its app.

UFC star Conor McGregor shows affection for partner Dee Devlin on social media

Strong winds hurled equipment and debris into the crowd and injured several fans. Yet despite the chaos, Conor McGregor’s co-owned promotion refused to fold. Like the Irishman himself, the card fought its way through and staggered to the finish line. Away from the storm, McGregor shifted focus.

On Instagram, the Irishman highlighted his longtime partner Dee Devlin and shared a clip from his co-owned Greenback Records, where the British girl band Sweet Love performed Adele’s Easy On Me: “Go easy on me, baby, I was still a child, didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me, I had no time to choose what I chose to do, so go easy on me.” Conor McGregor, in honor of his love, wrote: “We are in love.”

via Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

Away from the fight game, McGregor has focused on personal change as he eyes a UFC comeback, targeting next year’s UFC White House event. He has spent time in Italy, embracing a more peaceful life with his family. He updated fans, writing: “I have never been so at peace in my life as I am right now.” He credited Jesus for blessing him with both his life and family.

Yet behind the romance lies business pressure. McGregor’s stake in BKFC, reportedly valued at over $400 million, hinges on the promotion’s ability to stage reliable, safe events. Regulators and rival promoters have already pointed to the Budva injuries as evidence that outdoor bare-knuckle cards need stricter oversight. On MMA forums and X, fans debated whether BKFC should be regulated under UFC-style models or maintain its looser, risk-embracing identity.

Conor McGregor adds Merab Dvalishvili to his camp ahead of long-awaited UFC return

Conor McGregor was last seen in 2021, a fighter once feared for breaking jaws but ultimately undone by breaking his own leg. At UFC 264, during the trilogy with Dustin Poirier, ‘the Notorious’ suffered a gruesome shin fracture that forced him out of competition and into the longest layoff of his career. Since then, the UFC icon has teased multiple comebacks, only to be betrayed time and again by his body.

Nearly four years have passed since that night. McGregor looked set to make his long-awaited return at UFC 303 last year, but a brutal toe injury crushed those plans at the eleventh hour. Now, though, the Irishman seems more determined than ever. With the backing of UFC CEO Dana White, who is eager to restore one of the sport’s biggest box-office stars, even if just for a few more fights.

That preparation has taken him beyond striking, into the wrestling and grappling departments often cited as his weak spots. In a surprising twist, McGregor even reached out to bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, the Georgian revealed: “When I was in China, I met his friends and we FaceTimed, and he asked me if we could train. I said, ‘Let’s go, Conor. I would like to train with you.’ … After my fight, I want to fight again this year. After that, I can go visit him.”

Nearly four years removed from his last UFC appearance, McGregor remains a box-office draw capable of bending schedules and headlines alike. The Budva storm reinforced the risks of his promotional gamble, but his embrace of Dee Devlin reminded fans of his softer side. Together, those twin images, chaos and calm, define McGregor’s current chapter: a fighter seeking redemption, a businessman chasing stability, and a partner choosing peace.