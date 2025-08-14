Conor McGregor Fires 5-Word Retort at Dana White After Jake Paul’s Sparring Jibe

Conor McGregor seems to have found a new level of inspiration! After U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the UFC would be honoring next year’s 4th of July event. ‘The Notorious’ was quick to respond, “I would be honoured! Count me in!” Since then, the former two-division champion has been making moves. He recently entered the UFC anti-doping pool, followed by a training footage drop that turned some heads.

Fans and fighters alike have shared excited reactions after the UFC’s first simultaneous double champion started taking training seriously. But Jake Paul, one of his harshest critics, wasn’t impressed. Taking to X, the influencer-turned-boxer wrote, “This is why boxers obliterate these dumbass MMA fighters… this is some fake a— sparring with some random who is a victim and not good enough to be in there.” Paul took a direct shot at McGregor for sparring with a partner who, in his eyes, wasn’t at the right level. Meanwhile, Dana White had something to say about ‘Mac’s training as well.

Popular Instagram account Happy Punch uploaded a video where the UFC boss stated, “He’s posting videos of himself training. He’s back in the pool now. He wants the White House. If he starts getting in shape, training, and staying his course, that’s the fight he wants. He keeps telling me he wants that fight.” White’s words got an immediate reaction from McGregor, who fired back in just five words: “Mac, make the punches whistle!” A classic ‘Notorious’ response! Short, crisp, and hyped.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Yet, there’s still a puzzle to unravel regarding what the Irishman really meant with his remark. It may come off as a bit offbeat, but it seems like the former champ is hinting at just how lethal his punches could be in training as he gears up for a possible return at the UFC White House event next year.

For that reason, the former two-division champ appears to be riding high this year! As a proud son of the Emerald Isle, Conor McGregor has sent a rallying cry to his fellow countrymen! He’s fired up about his anticipated comeback to the Octagon at what might just be the biggest event the promotion has ever put together! Alright, let’s jump right in!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor addresses Ireland as he eyes return at UFC White House

‘The Notorious’ has been making the entire White House saga more hyped than ever. He recently uploaded another video of himself training in Versace pajamas, which racked up high audience engagement. As he prepares for a potential performance at the White House, McGregor had a clear message for the Irish audience—keep their eyes open when the spectacle unfolds.

McGregor wrote on X, “Ringside at the @ufc White House event, displaying Ireland’s strength, courage, skill, and determination directly in front of our American counterparts! Ireland, together in unison at the world’s biggest fighting event, live from the White House lawn!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Those words seem aimed at inspiring not only Irish and American fans but the entire combat sports world. After all, the sport has been waiting for his return for four years since the Dustin Poirier trilogy loss at UFC 264. However, whether the comeback happens or gets scrapped—just like the UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler that was canceled due to his toe injury—remains a question, and that uncertainty still lingers in fans’ minds.

So, what’s your take on Conor McGregor sharing sparring clips with various training partners? Do you think he can really hone his skills! And come back as an even stronger version of himself? Drop your two cents in the comments below!