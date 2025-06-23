Conor McGregor Flaunts Porsche as “Beach Toy” Workout Fuels Ibiza Nightclub Knockout Reactions

Not too long ago, Conor McGregor was spotted enjoying his time in Ibiza. It wasn’t just him riding his €8500 (Around $9.7K) Porsche electric bike, he was also spotted enjoying quality time on the beach. Meanwhile, social media has been beaming with visuals of the Irishman’s altercation at a nightclub in Ibiza. Amid all the developments involving ‘The Notorious’, in the latest, the former UFC double champion has come forth with a brand promotion on Instagram.

The Irish mixed martial artist branded the product as “SUMMER’S BEST BEACH TOY!” in the caption. It’s a tool that even Ryan Garcia has promoted on Amazon. On top of that, Jon Jones, Mike Tyson, and iShowSpeed, are among the many who endorsed the product. It’s not really a new thing for McGregor’s followers. Last year, ‘Mystic Mac’ shared a video where he promoted the product as the perfect Christmas gift.

We’re, of course, talking about ‘Boxballen’. It’s a Polyurethane foam ball attached to a headgear with an elastic string—meant for training boxing reflexes. This time, it’s all about the limited edition green ball.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor shared a clip where he said, “What’s up everyone? ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here, pullin gup on my new Porsche bike. Today, I’m about to take you on a workout with me and my new limited edition product, Boxbollen. This workout I’m about to do and show you, helps improve your attention span. It is a skill base many people and many fighters don’t train. But it’s very, very important. Your ability to remain attentive for as long as you can.”

The video showcases McGregor working the foam ball on the beach. McGregor continued, “Over 600 calories lost. Great piece of kit. The Boxbollen Limited Edition. This summer’s best beach toy.” ‘While his numbers weren’t available in this video, back in 2024, he hit the ball 17 times in 5 seconds.

Soon after the post went viral on the internet, the fighting community swooped down to the comments section and revealed their thoughts. Many of them tried to connect the advertisement with McGregor’s nightclub debacle. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Fans remind Conor McGregor of his nightclub altercation as he promotes the limited edition Boxballen

A video has been going viral where Conor McGregor can be seen hitting a man standing next to him with 2 left hooks—all while holding a drink in his hand. The aftermath? ‘The Notorious’ garnered quite a bit of criticism for his act which continued with his Boxballen promotion as well.

One fan commented, “Gave that dude a couple of decent digs the other night… lol must of the been the boxbollen training 👏.” Another fan claimed, “Going to need this if I plan to hit the bar tonight 🤜🏼💥.” One more fan added, “Our lad was Boxballin in Ibiza.”

Meanwhile, many others seemed smitten by the Porsche electric bike. McGregor is indeed known for being a show-off. And if he had a chance to show off his bike, he wasn’t going to let go of the opportunity. One fan pointed this out and wrote, “Bro flexes his porsche even during a promotion😭.” Another fan commented with hilarious disbelief, “I didn’t know Porsche made bikes😂😂.”

On the other hand, netizens were unable to accept that ‘The Notorious’ was able to burn 600 calories in just 10 minutes. To make things clear, a 160-pound man would have to run at a pace of 10 minutes a mile for an hour to burn 600 calories. One fan commented, “600 calories in 10 minutes did I just see hahahaha not a chance 😂.” Another comment went, “That will not do 600 calories 😂😂.”

But what do you think of the workout? The limited edition green ball is available for $39.99 on Amazon. Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments.