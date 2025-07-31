Conor McGregor Flexes Drake & Neymar’s $600M Lifestyle With Rare Burst of Praise

When it comes to the ultra-rich world of athletes and celebrities, there’s one obsession they all seem to share: luxury watches. But we’re not talking about your average wrist candy—these are timepieces with starting prices that rival an entire year’s earnings for most people. And leading the charge among these horology-loving elites is none other than UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

Known for his flamboyant style and unfiltered bravado, the Irishman has amassed a jaw-dropping fortune during his rise through the UFC ranks—and of course, that blockbuster boxing match that famously birthed the phrase “red panty night.” That historic bout paved the way for what is now a $200 million net worth, and much of that wealth is on full display, especially on his wrist.

McGregor’s personal collection includes some of the most prestigious names in the watchmaking world, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Chopard. He owns several Rolex models alone, many of which have made appearances during his most public moments—whether he’s hanging out with Cristiano Ronaldo or hyping a BKFC event, Conor McGregor’s watches always catch the spotlight. And now, the Irishman’s luxury watch game is trending once again.

Taking to Instagram, Conor McGregor shared a story from the social media page ‘if–kinglovingwatches’ with the caption: “Celebrities flexing the same Jacob & Co., watches who do you think wore it better?” The Irishman posted two stories from the account. In the first clip, McGregor’s $620,000 Jacob & Co. Astronomia Casino watch was shown alongside the same model worn by Canadian rapper and singer Drake, who, according to givemesport, boasts a net worth of $250 million.

In the second clip, McGregor showed off his $364,000 Jacob & Co. Opera Godfather musical watch—the same luxury timepiece Neymar wears, with the Brazilian football star reportedly worth $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

For ‘The Notorious’, luxury watches are just one small part of an outrageously lavish lifestyle. His possessions range from the unimaginable to the borderline unreal—think a $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht, entire fleets of high-end supercars, and multiple mansions spread across continents. And even though he’s been out of the competitive fight game for nearly four years, McGregor’s larger-than-life presence continues to dominate the spotlight.

Conor McGregor breaks down the story behind his $10.6 million Patek Philippe

In late December 2023, as the world waited in anticipation for the blockbuster showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, it was the unexpected bromance between Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo that ended up stealing the spotlight. During their lively exchange, the UFC superstar didn’t miss the opportunity to showcase yet another gem from his luxury watch collection—this time drawing a direct comparison with Ronaldo’s $926,000 Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Rainbow.

The Irishman appeared keen to match his wristwear against Ronaldo’s, but the real buzz started after he shared a photo on social media. The image instantly grabbed fans’ attention, sparking a wave of curiosity in the comments section. Everyone wanted to know more about the timepiece on Conor McGregor’s wrist—his $10.6 million Chopard Tourbillon Baguette, an ultra-rare creation limited to just 25 pieces worldwide.

Answering fans’ questions, Conor McGregor revealed more details about the coveted watch, writing: “The watch is a rare, vintage Patek Phillipe from the 1970’s. Flawless! Timeless! The bracelet’s unique design, with the famed elipse shape and beautiful navy blue toned face is truly something to behold. A masterpiece!”

And indeed, it is a masterpiece—one that stands out even in a collection stacked with six-figure showstoppers. McGregor’s eye for rare luxury watches continues to impress, blurring the line between fighter and connoisseur. So, what’s your take on Conor McGregor’s watch collection? Does he own one of the finest luxury watch lineups in MMA history? Share your honest thoughts below.