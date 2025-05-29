Conor McGregor Gets a Lifeline for UFC Comeback as Michael Chandler Teases Fight Timeline

Michael Chandler is at it again! The former 3-time Bellator champion has revived the buzz around the possibility of him getting that much-wanted ‘red panty night’ once again. The 39-year-old captured fans’ attention on social media when he mentioned Conor McGregor yet again after the Irishman called him out last month for some “unfinished business.” This time, ‘Iron’ shared the probable date for their impending clash, which is not that far away.

Conor McGregor has been sharing multiple training videos on social media, keeping hopes of a possible comeback alive amid his ambitions to become the Irish President. Still, there were no signs indicating a comeback after he claimed during a BKFC presser that he’s happy with the body of work he’s done in the UFC. The Irishman also claimed to have halted earlier plans for a return due to his political ambitions.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler, in the wake of his loss to Paddy Pimblett, isn’t done fighting. At 39 years old, he may not have much left in the tank as it seems he may have his last one soon. ‘Iron’ recently tweeted, hinting that his impending fight against Conor McGregor could take place in January 2026, which is almost eight months from now.

“Conor. 1/24/26,” wrote Michael Chandler on social media. Well, there’s been a lot of teasing when it comes to this fight against Conor McGregor, but every time something seems like it’s on the verge of happening, plans fall off. So, fans might find it hard to believe this claim until there’s any official word on this front. But then again, McGregor has been adamant about settling the issue with Chandler, since their rivalry hasn’t culminated since their TUF 31 altercation.

Coming back is one thing; winning a comeback fight is another. Conor McGregor hasn’t fought in a competitive capacity since 2021, which is another matter for discussion altogether. While we can’t be sure if his wins against Michael Chandler, ‘The Notorious’, recently won a sporting league in his native country.

Conor McGregor’s team wins the local soccer league

Conor McGregor has more than one interest when it comes to sport. The Dubliner is a big fan of soccer, or football, as they say in Europe, and even has a football team, representing his Black Forge Inn pub. While we’ve seen McGregor play, wearing his team’s shirt, he could get a bit zesty on the pitch, but he’s able to hold his own on the pitch. And guess what? That has paid off.

The former UFC double champion recently took to social media announcing that the Black Forge Inn Football Club had won the AUL/UCFL new league. “Baby, we did it! BLACK FORGE FOOTBALL CLUB. LEAGUE CHAMPIONS,” he wrote on X. It seems like all of his commitments and endeavors are paying off, which gives rise to a few doubts surrounding his future in the fight game.

Well, for now, it seems there is a date for the Irishman’s comeback in the UFC. Hence, it will be interesting if there’s any substance to Michael Chandler sharing the timeline for his fight against Conor McGregor. After all, the former double champion has pulled out of a fight before, so it can happen again. Who knows? Let us know in the comments down below.