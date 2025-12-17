Conor McGregor Given White House Warning as UFC Insider Questions His Comeback Plans

Conor McGregor has said many times over the last four years that he’s going to eventually return to action in the near future. After the UFC 303 plans blew during the month in which it took place, ‘The Notorious’ has his eye locked in on competing at the UFC White House. According to a couple of Hall of Famers, this could be the most significant decision at this stage of McGregor’s career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since the day President Donald Trump announced that the Oval Office would host a UFC event, the larger than life stars have come out to ask for a spot on the card. Among them are Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, and while Dana White has opposed ‘Bones’, he’s had nothing but positive things to say about the Irishman’s admission into the event. However, Chael Sonnen is not sold on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor has a lot at stake apparently

As we’ve mentioned already, Conor McGregor has mentioned coming back to fight in the UFC numerous times. And since nothing has taken shape since his last fight in 2021, former title contender Chael Sonnen has his doubts. He believes McGregor is going to do the same thing he did in the past and delay his comeback even more.

“I do not believe that Conor makes it to the White House,” Chael Sonnen stated on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show.

This statement was followed by a doubt brought up by ‘The American Gangster’. The sport of MMA keeps moving on, and patience could be running thin when it comes to Conor McGregor and his comeback. For co-host and fellow legend Daniel Cormier, the White House event might just be it for the Irishman because failing to make his return on June 14 could result in him losing relevance and interest among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[If] he doesn’t go to the White House, it’s done,” said Daniel Cormier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

There is no doubt that Dana White and the UFC are going to go all out while setting up the fight card for the White House event. Daniel Cormier thinks that even if the card is stacked, the CEO might need his golden goose to make it even bigger.

McGregor is essential to the UFC White House event

When we take a look at the top 10 biggest fights and PPVs ever, Conor McGregor’s name will come up the most on that list. Even after years away from the Octagon, ‘The Notorious’ still proves to be one of the biggest event sellers of all time. According to Daniel Cormier, to make the UFC White House one to remember, Dana White has no choice but to put McGregor on the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love it. Hate it. Love him or hate him, the White House card is going to be the biggest card that we’ve ever had. But it can only be the biggest card that we ever see if Conor McGregor is on the card,” the Hall of Famer told Chael Sonnen.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier, Jul 10, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2021 21:17:47, 16393792, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Dustin Poirier, MMA, TopPic, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16393792

When it comes to questions about Conor McGregor’s comeback, it’s always a tricky one. For now, Dana White appears confident that the former double champion could make it, since Jon Jones is a no-go. But until we have the final list of the fights taking place at the Oval Office, we cannot be sure what to assume. What do you think? Drop your comments below.