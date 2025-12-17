Conor McGregor Given White House Warning as UFC Insider Questions His Comeback Plans

Conor McGregor has said many times over the last four years that he’s going to eventually return to action in the near future. After the UFC 303 plans blew during the month in which it took place, ‘The Notorious’ has his eye locked in on competing at the UFC White House. According to a couple of Hall of Famers, this could be the most significant decision at this stage of McGregor’s career.
Since the day President Donald Trump announced that the Oval Office would host a UFC event, the larger than life stars have come out to ask for a spot on the card. Among them are Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, and while Dana White has opposed ‘Bones’, he’s had nothing but positive things to say about the Irishman’s admission into the event. However, Chael Sonnen is not sold on it.
Conor McGregor has a lot at stake apparently
As we’ve mentioned already, Conor McGregor has mentioned coming back to fight in the UFC numerous times. And since nothing has taken shape since his last fight in 2021, former title contender Chael Sonnen has his doubts. He believes McGregor is going to do the same thing he did in the past and delay his comeback even more.
“I do not believe that Conor makes it to the White House,” Chael Sonnen stated on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show.
This statement was followed by a doubt brought up by ‘The American Gangster’. The sport of MMA keeps moving on, and patience could be running thin when it comes to Conor McGregor and his comeback. For co-host and fellow legend Daniel Cormier, the White House event might just be it for the Irishman because failing to make his return on June 14 could result in him losing relevance and interest among fans.
“[If] he doesn’t go to the White House, it’s done,” said Daniel Cormier.
Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen say Conor McGregor’s comeback talk won’t be taken seriously if he skips the White House card 👀
(via @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/WYmzCt7T3I
— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 16, 2025
There is no doubt that Dana White and the UFC are going to go all out while setting up the fight card for the White House event. Daniel Cormier thinks that even if the card is stacked, the CEO might need his golden goose to make it even bigger.
McGregor is essential to the UFC White House event
When we take a look at the top 10 biggest fights and PPVs ever, Conor McGregor’s name will come up the most on that list. Even after years away from the Octagon, ‘The Notorious’ still proves to be one of the biggest event sellers of all time. According to Daniel Cormier, to make the UFC White House one to remember, Dana White has no choice but to put McGregor on the card.
Love it. Hate it. Love him or hate him, the White House card is going to be the biggest card that we’ve ever had. But it can only be the biggest card that we ever see if Conor McGregor is on the card,” the Hall of Famer told Chael Sonnen.
When it comes to questions about Conor McGregor’s comeback, it’s always a tricky one. For now, Dana White appears confident that the former double champion could make it, since Jon Jones is a no-go. But until we have the final list of the fights taking place at the Oval Office, we cannot be sure what to assume. What do you think? Drop your comments below.
