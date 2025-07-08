Conor McGregor Goes Above and Beyond for 50 Cent and Family With One Message on Rapper’s Birthday

The animosity between Conor McGregor and 50 Cent – aka Curtis Jackson – began when ‘The Notorious’ used the rapper’s relationship with Floyd Mayweather to promote the boxing bout during their four-city press tour. McGregor took the microphone and shouted, “50 Cent’s a b—-. You and 50 are two fake money b—-es. He’s bankrupt, and you’re about to be.” That’s what gave rise to the infamous beef between the mixed martial artist and the musician. However, things have taken a different turn now. McGregor and 50 Cent were recently spotted together, acting as if they’ve resolved their differences. And now, the rapper was all up to celebrate his birthday at McGregor’s property.

Taking to Instagram, ‘Mystic Mac’ shared the visuals that show McGregor and 50 Cent enjoying themselves at the Black Forge Inn. In the caption, the former UFC double champion wrote, “THE MAN @50cent’s BIRTHDAY LIVE AT THE BLACK FORGE INN “BILLIONAIRE ROOM” 🇮🇪. HIS FAMILY, FRIENDS AND TEAM ALL LOOKED AFTER WITH AN AMAZING EVENING OF FUN AND PRIVACY! Check out 50’s @bransoncognac also! WE STOCK! TASTY AT THE FORGE 😋.”

And in case you’re thinking that’s all that McGregor did, you’d be absolutely wrong. He went on to share a few clips and reels on his Instagram Stories. And one of the stories included Irv Gotti’s opinion on 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ when he heard it for the first time. Initially, Gotti was skeptical of the song, but in the end, he was left flabbergasted. He claimed, “I turned to rule and everyone in the office, and I said, ‘Yo, buckle up. We have a major problem.’” And McGregor captioned that, “LEGENDARY.” In another IG Story, ‘The Notorious’ shared his own reel that we previously discussed. And in the caption, he wrote, “FIFTY’S BIRTHDAY AT THE FORGE!”

This is a friendship story that began with hatred and animosity. But how did it proceed, and did McGregor and Jackson try to settle the scores in the MMA cage? Let’s find out!

One year after the initial callout, Conor McGregor reacted to an Instagram post on International Women’s Day, which had a picture of 50 Cent. ‘The Notorious’ wrote, “I am made of granite. You need a bra. You jabbed up fool. Hahahaha, you should have stayed quiet and promoted that fight for me on the free like you did. But you just kept going with them f—ing memes. Your 50, 50. 50 years old. F— off.”

Being a fighter, he simply couldn’t steer clear of a callout for a fight. As the memes about 50 Cent went on a rise in 2019, McGregor asked for an old-fashioned fight. He stated, “I’d have to probably say 50 Cent, I’d like to fight him. Throughout the course of the Floyd Mayweather build-up, I used him as a tool, a promotional tool on the free also. I knew he was linked to Floyd, so I tied him in also, and he responded big time and capitalized on that audience, so I was very thankful. But then after that, he began a little tirade against me on social media, particularly Instagram, where he’d make these memes about me constantly.”

The ‘Mac’ seemed frustrated with the memes. He simply couldn’t take 50 Cent’s social media memes anymore. But when he commented in one of the posts, the rapper blocked him. But that didn’t stop the internet trolls from tagging the Irish fighter in the memes. And that had only one solution. McGregor asserted, “So I’d like to have a knock-off with 50, yeah. So if you’re listening, 50, let’s get it going, bud.”

Nevertheless, the fight never materialized, and all we were left with just speculations and empty threats. Thankfully, the beef turned into an unexpected friendship, and the rapper decided to celebrate his 50th birthday with the former double champion at the Black Forge Inn.

This public meetup represents a complete turnaround from their explosive 2017 press conference—one of the most talked-about trash-talking moments in the history of fight rap. The change really highlights McGregor’s game plan of transforming past rivalries into events that are easy for the media to hype up.What are your thoughts on this?