Conor McGregor Goes Back to Old Habits Despite Promising ‘Transformed’ UFC Comeback

Conor McGregor seems to be back to his old ways. In October, the UFC superstar shocked fans when he took a break from social media to reshape himself. At the time, many assumed the 37-year-old focused entirely on a serious UFC return, with rumors of a comeback at the UFC White House on June 14.

After months of staying away from social media, he revealed that he underwent an expensive medical treatment in Mexico. He took the step to tackle bad habits and improve his lifestyle, a topic that has long intrigued fans. Despite past struggles, the Irishman appears to be thriving, leading many to believe the classic Conor McGregor is returning. But a video of McGregor is circulating online that has fans thinking twice.

Is Conor McGregor relapsing into old ways?

After weeks of treatment in Tijuana, Mexico, Conor McGregor faced a near-death experience. Yet his determination to fight at the White House next year carried him through every challenge. The time he spent there was eye-opening, and he credited his survival to Jesus.

He is now training at his SBG gym in Ireland and looks to be in excellent shape, fully focused on preparation while avoiding distractions. Recently, he even shared a picture kneeling in front of the cross inside the Colosseum in Rome, a gesture fans see as a symbol of his dedication

However, a recent post on an Instagram page sparked controversy by showing Conor McGregor partying in a club, with the caption, ‘Conor McGregor continuing to go out during training camp.’

Judging from the club footage, McGregor appeared to be enjoying the music and the atmosphere while staying focused and sober, performing his role as a co-owner of BKFC rather than training for a fight. This past Friday, BKFC hosted BKFC 85 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Many fans believe the footage of Conor McGregor came either from that event or from his pub in Ireland, The Black Forge Inn, which Mike Tyson visited last week.

Overall, the Irishman remains fully focused on his responsibilities as BKFC co-owner while simultaneously promoting the upcoming BKFC Fight Night in Derby on December 13 at Vaillant Live.

McGregor’s team assures fans he’s completely ready for UFC White House card

The UFC White House event is still in the planning stages. According to the latest update from UFC CEO Dana White, the promotion will start assembling the fight card in February after all the logistical details are finalized.

At UFC 323, during the post-fight press conference, White officially confirmed that heavyweight star Derrick Lewis is locked in for the event, as he is one of Donald Trump’s favorites. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, revealed that McGregor is all in and ready to make his return to the Octagon next year.

“On our end, we’re 100% in,” Kavanagh said on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show.’ “He’s asked me to basically lay out a program between now and June of how we’ll ramp up the training. He’s showing up again. He’s back in the gym most mornings, early. He’s just having fun with it… Like I said, if it’s Conor’s choice, he’s in. I don’t know how it will work with the UFC.”

McGregor recently echoed his coach’s words, revealing that after the UFC White House, he might target a fight against 170-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev. Do you think Conor McGregor could convince the UFC to give him that shot? Share your prediction below.