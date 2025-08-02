Conor McGregor Grateful as Snoop Dogg Shines Spotlight on His $411M Venture

Ever since Conor McGregor took on a part-ownership role in BKFC, the promotion, which has been valued at $411 million, has been making serious waves among fight fans worldwide. And it’s not just hardcore followers tuning in for the brutal, bare-knuckle action—some major celebrities are paying attention too. Legendary rapper and combat sports enthusiast Snoop Dogg recently gave the promotion a shoutout after witnessing one of its most savage battles. Conor McGregor’s love for rap music is no secret to MMA fans. While things once got heated between him and Snoop Dogg after the iconic MayMac showdown, that tension didn’t last.

McGregor later gave Snoop his due, recognizing him as a true pioneer in the rap game. In return, the rap legend showed love of his own, applauding McGregor for rising from the fight game to building a global business empire. Back on a 2021 episode of the JRE podcast, Snoop Dogg praised McGregor’s business savvy and said, “Look at how Conor McGregor took his UFC s–t and started branding and making money here and there.” Now, the iconic rapper—known for his passion for combat sports and regular appearances at UFC events—has weighed in on a brutal BKFC showdown.

Yesterday, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a clip from the BKFC 68 main event. It was a heavyweight title clash between Anthony Faulkner and Dawid Oscar. True to form, he added his own signature flair in the caption and commented, “Dayum!!” The comment has added yet another chapter to the growing relationship between the rapper and Conor McGregor. But it seems that the respect between the two is only growing. McGregor took to his Instagram story and acknowledged the comments made by the rapper. He shared a clip of the heavyweight fight and captioned it as, “The Doggfather knows! @bareknucklefc🙌.”

Snoop Dogg already made waves in the MMA world when he delivered a viral commentary during Sean O’Malley’s DWCS bout back in 2023. So the idea isn’t far-fetched. But just picture the chaos and excitement if Snoop were to call a Conor McGregor fight under the BKFC banner. That’s the kind of wild crossover that fans would lose their minds over. The only question now is: will it actually happen? According to BKFC president David Feldman, there’s reason to be optimistic about the idea of McGregor returning to action.

David Feldman feels Conor McGregor will eventually turn up for a fight in BKFC

“Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship—mark my words.” That’s exactly what ‘The Notorious One’ proclaimed during the BKFC Italy press conference back in February. His statement ignited a wave of excitement among fans at the mere idea of one of MMA’s biggest names entering a bare-knuckle ring. But as the buzz grew, so did the doubts—and for one major reason, questions about whether it could really happen began to swirl. However, the BKFC President is confident that the dream return would definitely happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor still has two bouts remaining on his UFC contract, which means a bare-knuckle debut is off the table for now. Despite that, BKFC president David Feldman remains hopeful that the Irish superstar will eventually step into their ring. Speaking to MMA Junkie following the BKFC Champions Summit, Feldman shared his honest opinion on the situation. He acknowledged that while a McGregor fight is unlikely in the near future, he believes it’s a real possibility down the line. He said, “If he gets those two [UFC] fights done, 100 percent he does. But that’s a long way away.”

Feldman further added, “If he has the drive to do it—which I think he does… I’ve seen a different Conor McGregor. You see a guy who’s like, ‘Hey, let me run for President, and let me do different things.’ That’s certainly a hopeful outlook—but it looks like McGregor might already be gearing up for his UFC comeback. The Irishman recently submitted both blood and urine samples, potentially signaling the first steps toward a return. Some believe it could be tied to the much-talked-about White House card rumored for next year. Will we see ‘The Notorious One’ fight for the BKFC banner once he gets done fighting for the UFC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.