Conor McGregor Hails David Beckham’s Soccer Dynasty in Candid Moment as UFC Return Looms

“Get in, get rich, get out.” Conor McGregor’s famous mantra, coined years ago, feels more relevant than ever. The UFC superstar has been away from competition for over four years following a shin break at UFC 264. Yet despite the long hiatus, the Irishman has already secured his legacy—and his fortune.

When he stepped away, money was never a concern. Even today, Conor McGregor remains among the elite, holding two contracts with Dana White & Co., yet choosing not to fight. Moreover, his wealth has only grown, reflected in a lifestyle that has skyrocketed alongside his entrepreneurial ventures.

Conor McGregor hails David Beckham as they display opulent lifestyles together

As Conor McGregor famously said: “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man!” Over the years, the Irish fighter has transformed his career earnings into a sprawling multimillion-dollar empire spanning alcohol, fashion, fitness, hospitality, and music. With an estimated net worth of $200 million, McGregor enjoys yachts, private jets, and a luxury lifestyle that few can rival. In particular, watches have become a signature element of his ultra-wealthy persona.

Recently, Conor McGregor showcased this lifestyle alongside football legend David Beckham, posting an Instagram photo and praising the former Manchester United star: “David Beckham, what a guy! Great to meet you and the fam finally, a big inspiration for me growing up! The Beckham dynasty, an absolute powerhouse that COMMANDS FULL RESPECT!”

Beckham, of course, is one of football’s most iconic figures. He rose through Manchester United’s youth ranks to global superstardom, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the 1999 UEFA Champions League. The encounter also highlighted their remarkable timepieces. Beckham sported a discontinued 18k yellow gold Rolex Daytona—a special edition with a yellow gold case, black ceramic bezel, and Paul Newman-style counters, valued at $270,000.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor wore an IWC Portugieser Hand-Wound Tourbillon Day & Night in 18k Armor Gold, featuring a black dial, flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock, diamond-coated silicon components, and an 84-hour power reserve, priced at $100,000 . However, this timepiece represents only a glimpse into the vast and extravagant watch collection of McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on Conor McGregor’s flashy lifestyle

Despite his prolonged absence from the Octagon, Conor McGregor’s name continues to command global attention. Today, the ‘McGregor brand’ thrives not only on the promise of potential comebacks or lucrative business ventures but also on controversy. The Irish superstar’s flashy lifestyle and high-profile partying have long kept him in the public eye, yet recent incidents have intensified scrutiny.

These include the Nikita Chand lawsuit and later controversies involving the American singer Azealia Banks. Even his longtime rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov—who faced Conor McGregor once at UFC 229 in 2018—has weighed in on the controversies. Speaking at a religious gathering in New York, ‘The Eagle’ remarked: “This is punishment, and he keeps doing this, keeps doing this, keeps doing this. Everything that happened—with these old people, women, alcohol, d-ugs—everything. This is punishment.”

He continued, “But the most beautiful part of this, Allah always gives us—a chance to come back. Always, in this world, a chance to come back.”

Now, Conor McGregor’s long-awaited comeback finally has a confirmed date: July 4, 2026, on the White House South Lawn. The UFC star has re-entered the testing pool and is training intensively for the historic event, a stage coveted by every American fighter. Meanwhile, Dana White appears fully committed, backing McGregor not just as a competitor but as a living legend in the sport..