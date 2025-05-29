Conor McGregor Has Only 4 Words as Ex-UFC Star Gears Up for BKFC Debut

“Hey Fedor, we’re waiting… Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time,” Conor McGregor declared earlier this year from Florence, Italy. The UFC megastar publicly extended an invitation to MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko, asking him to join his co-owned promotion, BKFC. But despite the bold callout, Emelianenko never answered. That hasn’t slowed the Ireland down one bit. He remains laser-focused on his mission to gather the most elite MMA fighters under the BKFC banner.

Through his ongoing efforts, Conor McGregor and his team have locked in several notable signings—many of them ex-UFC powerhouses—offering them a brutal, bare-knuckle platform to unleash their striking prowess across Europe and the Middle East. Now, BKFC is gearing up to make waves stateside with a blockbuster event in Texas. BKFC 76 is set to go down inside the Dickies Arena, headlined by Franci Tenaglia vs. Tony Soto. But the real spotlight will be on former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

A true veteran of the fight game, Andrei Arlovski has terrorized the heavyweight scene from the early 2000s through to 2024, taking on legends like Fedor Emelianenko and knockout artists like Francis Ngannou. At 46, he’s a walking timeline of MMA history—and Conor McGregor clearly sees the value in that legacy. Determined to make the Belarusian’s BKFC debut an unforgettable one, ‘The Notorious’ recently took to Instagram story to fire up fans once again, posting: “The Pitbull to BKFC.”

In his much-anticipated BKFC debut, Andrei Arlovski will take on fellow UFC veteran Geronimo Dos Santos, who made waves in 2023 with a devastating knockout of Aleksei Oleinik at BKFC Dubai. Over a career spanning more than two decades, the Belarusian-American has fought under the UFC banner as well as its affiliated promotions, including Strikeforce and Affliction—both later absorbed by the UFC.

But Arlovski isn’t the only fighter Conor McGregor has thrown his support behind; the Irishman has also shared heartfelt words about his former rival. Let’s dive deeper.

Conor McGregor praised his former rival

“Talent recognizes talent.” This phrase perfectly sums up UFC megastar Conor McGregor—not only known as one of the fiercest trash talkers in sports history but also as someone with a big heart when it comes to giving credit where it’s due. Whether applauding UFC middleweight standout Stephen Thompson or honoring cricket legend Virat Kohli, the Irishman consistently shows respect for those who excel in their fields.

This respect extends even to his former rival Eddie Alvarez, who, now in the twilight of his career, has been showcasing his skills in BKFC. Earlier this year, at UFC KnuckleMania V, Jeremy Stephens knocked out Alvarez via technical knockout in what was hailed as the biggest BKFC event yet. After the fight, Conor McGregor, despite nursing a broken jaw, made a powerful social media statement:

“Whether I win or lose is not as important as Philadelphia/Pennsylvania slowly becoming the most dominant area in the country for combat sports. BKFC is the fastest growing and will be the greatest show on Earth. Mark my words. Thank you, Philadelphia, for showing out.” — Eddie Alvarez on X, after the fight. McGregor didn’t hesitate to acknowledge Alvarez’s effort, responding sincerely: “Fighting Legend.” He later added, “It’s not a game. It’s a war and the war goes on.”

Now, with Andrei Arlovski stepping into BKFC at 46, do you think this seasoned veteran—boasting over two decades in the fight game—is prepared to face the unique dangers of bare-knuckle fighting? Share your thoughts below.