Conor McGregor Hits Back With “Apturo” Gesture as Fan Confronts Him on Ilia Topuria

For those eager to see Conor McGregor return to the Octagon, patience continues to be a test. Even as the Irishman plans to return to the UFC in 2025, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t lost his ability to make headlines. Recently, a fan confronted the UFC star, demanding a fight with UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, prompting McGregor to respond with a gesture that quickly went viral – a reenactment of his infamous slapping threat against ‘El Matador.’

A video is going viral on the internet as a fan asks Conor McGregor to face Ilia Topuria, “When are you fighting Ilia? He’s coming for you, McGregor.” Instead of giving him a simple response, the Irishman put on a show by repeating the slapping gesture that became a viral meme last year.

The backdrop to the fan interaction is McGregor’s ongoing feud with Topuria, which reached a peak during a livestream in September 2024. At the time, McGregor publicly threatened to “box” Topuria’s jaw “on sight” at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Marbella. “Ilia Apturo Topturo, I’d grab him by the scruff of the chest and slap the little nose off him, yeah. Little ding dong of a thing he is,” he said.

‘The Notorious’ later added, “I’m in Marbella, Spain, October 12 at the Bare Knuckle. See what happens when you come across me, bro.” The clip instantly went viral online, cementing the rivalry in fans’ minds. So now, Conor McGregor’s pointed gesture was reminiscent of the verbal fireworks he is known for.

Throughout his career, the Dubliner has succeeded not only as a fighter but also as a master of mental warfare, often breaking down opponents before the first bell rang (ask Jose Aldo). His ability to dominate through words and intimidation has remained an essential aspect of his persona, even during times of inactivity in the cage.

Topuria, for his part, has remained relatively unfazed, dismissing a fight with Conor McGregor for now. Speaking to YouTuber Ibai, the lightweight champion stated that he would decline a fight with McGregor due to bigger priorities. “I wouldn’t like to fight [Conor] McGregor… right now, I’d say ‘No,’ because there are bigger fights than him,” Topuria stated, stressing that the Irishman is no longer an awe-inspiring figure.

Meanwhile, McGregor is preparing for his UFC return, having re-entered the organization’s drug testing pool and stating his intention to compete by the end of 2025. Even outside the cage, such moments keep him firmly in the spotlight, with fans eager to see if his verbal sparring with ‘El Matador’ would ever go to the cage. And if, for some reason, we do get this fight, who would actually win it? Well, to help us decide, a UFC star whom Ilia Topuria failed to finish has provided his insight.

UFC star makes a bold prediction on Conor McGregor vs. Ilia Topuria

While ‘El Matador’ may be brushing off Conor McGregor for the time being, the dream bout has sparked debate among fighters who know him best. Youssef Zalal, one of his past enemies, has provided a clear picture of how the Spanish-Georgian could topple the Irish legend – if he plays his cards right.

Zalal, who was the first to withstand Ilia Topuria’s sheer knockout power in 2020, isn’t shy about dissecting what it would take to beat prime McGregor. Zalal feels Topuria’s boxing skills will not be sufficient to dethrone the Dublin native at his best. He thinks that the secret is a strategic approach based on wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If Ilia uses wrestling, Ilia wins,” Zalal said, emphasizing McGregor’s reach and striking prowess, which made him practically unbeatable in his prime. Ilia Topuria’s famed hands would have to be combined with persistent pressure and ground control to tilt the scales. Well, it’s surely a blueprint that piques the imagination.

Topuria, who is already a two-division champion with his knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, has proven his ability to finish elite opponents with stunning precision. However, Zalal’s insight underscores a subtle truth: power and pedigree are important, but tactical adaptability, especially against someone like McGregor, may ultimately decide the outcome.