Conor McGregor Humiliated as Jon Jones’ Archrival Warns GOAT Amid UFC Return Tease

The UFC White House announcement has brought many top stars out of hiding. Given the magnitude of the event, it’s understandable that some of them want a piece of it. As such, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, two of the biggest stars in Dana White’s promotions, have expressed their wish to compete in the historic event. However, Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier seems to have indicated a pattern of McGregor and Jones’ responses.

Daniel Cormier, during a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, appeared ecstatic about some of the recent videos he made of Jon Jones. Although he admitted to not having the best of relations with the consensus GOAT, ‘DC’ appeared thankful to the former two-weight champion for helping him garner great numbers on YouTube. “You know Jon Jones and I don’t see eye to eye in most instances. Boy, he’s been great, Chael. He’s been great for my YouTube videos this last couple of months,” Cormier told Chael Sonnen on their ESPN show.

Some of those videos that drew many viewers for Daniel Cormier were his coverage of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones’ reaction to the UFC White House announcement. It was then that the former double champion mentioned how it’s normal for the Irishman to tease his return, which he’s done multiple times in the past, especially when there’s a big announcement. The same thing happened before UFC 300 and even UFC 306 at the Sphere.

However, none of those teases from Conor McGregor materialized into a real comeback, and that has left a bad taste in the fans’ mouths. Hence, Daniel Cormier appeared to plead with Jon Jones not to engage in the same kind of antics as McGregor by taking the attention away from the fact that a UFC event in the POTUS residence is a pretty big deal. ‘DC’ argues that this announcement is not about any fighter; it’s about Dana White‘s promotion. “But let me say this. Please don’t become what Conor McGregor has become in the media,” Cormier further stated. “Every time a big story breaks, Conor’s like, ‘Im back. Oh, I’m doing this.’ Don’t do that.”



Additionally, Daniel Cormier also shared the difference between Conor McGregor and Jon Jones’ current status in the promotion. With that, the Hall of Famer raised an argument about why ‘Bones’ shouldn’t have teased a comeback as the Irishman did. Here’s what he had to say.

Let’s talk about Conor McGregor, who, almost a couple of years ago, claimed that he would never retire when he faced off against Mike Perry at BKFC 41. That kind of kept the hopes of his UFC return alive. Although it hasn’t happened yet, he still hasn’t retired in the eyes of the UFC. But for Jon Jones, though, his retirement was announced by the head honcho, Dana White, himself over a couple of weeks ago at UFC Baku.

Jon Jones’ retirement announcement really took the fans by surprise, as Dana White was pretty adamant about making the Tom Aspinall fight happen. Since he’s retired, Daniel Cormier asserts that teasing a return is not the right approach for ‘Bones’.“Conor didn’t voluntarily walk away. Conor got hurt, and he left. He just hasn’t come back. Jones voluntarily said, ‘I’m done,'” ‘DC’ told Chael Sonnen. “So, now that he’s done, don’t try to make these stories about you when you’re a guy that’s supposed to have walked away from the game, right?”

Well, the current UFC roster lacks real superstars, so Dana White has his work cut out if he needs someone to headline a big event like UFC White House. He could very well turn to Jon Jones or Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, the PFL is also trying to get their plans accepted by the White House officials, so the competition is on for the UFC CEO. Let us know your thoughts on this situation in the comments down below.