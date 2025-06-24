Conor McGregor Hypes Up Female Contender as Dana White’s $750M Venture Gears Up for Next Event

The chaos of fight week usually brings its own kind of theatrics, but Power Slap 13 adds something extra—unfiltered energy, unexpected stars, and, now, a sprinkling of Conor McGregor‘s social media influence. As Dana White‘s controversial $750 million-worth slap league prepares to return to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the buzz around it is spreading beyond the arena.

Power Slap’s promo machine has been working overtime, highlighting its returning roster of brawlers, including a fan-favorite flyweight who has become a cult figure in the league. However, nothing draws more attention than a salute from MMA’s biggest lightning rod.

Amid ongoing backlash from his Ibiza nightclub incident, Conor McGregor briefly shifted focus—and added fuel to Power Slap’s promotional fire—with a single comment that caught fans by surprise. The buzz started when Power Slap shared an Instagram post featuring a promo for Mikael-Michelle Brown, a returning athlete noted for her theatrical flair. In the video, she can be seen receiving a jaw-rattling smack, only to smile and yell “I LOVE IT!” immediately after.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it seems like McGregor, of all people, took notice, as he commented on the video, “I love it too! @powerslap.” In a week when McGregor’s name was under fire, it was an odd but telling shift toward something he clearly enjoys. For Mikael-Michelle, who fights again at Power Slap 13, the endorsement couldn’t have come at a better time.

AD

She’s become somewhat of a cult personality in the promotion, known for her bold attitude more than her matches. Her “I love it” moment was unexpected and effective. Power Slap capitalized on this electricity by tying her personality directly into the event’s marketing. With McGregor’s comment added to the mix, her reappearance went from intriguing to must-see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Power Slap (@powerslap) Expand Post

It’s unclear whether Conor McGregor’s backing was a deliberate distraction from his own headlines or simply a spontaneous reaction to the chaos he knows all too well. Either way, it worked. He made headlines that aren’t controversial, and Dana White got the endorsement that he always needed to hype up an event.

But while the Irishman finally wants to make news that won’t hurt his reputation any further, Ilia Topuria is making sure that fans are aware of how weak the former UFC double champion has gotten ever since he took a hiatus from the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria humiliates Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s latest comment may have temporarily diverted attention away from his deteriorating public image thanks to the viral video of Conor McGregor’s latest Ibiza altercation, but not everyone was distracted by the noise. Ilia Topuria, who is preparing for one of his career’s biggest fights at UFC 317, watched the same footage and didn’t see a fearsome striker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Instead, he noticed a fading figure swinging violently at someone who was definitely way less skilled. ‘El Matador’ did not hold back. “Did you see the last video? I saw it,” he said in a recent interview. “He connected two punches, and he wasn’t even able to knock out an average man. The guy walked off like nothing happened.”

The jab wasn’t just about McGregor’s lack of knockout power at the time; it was a symbolic uppercut to his entire post-fight relevance. The Spanish-Georgian, who’s building a legacy in real fights, sees Conor McGregor as a mockery of the violence he once commanded.

It was a straightforward dismissal from one of the UFC’s rising stars, and it could be an indication that even within the organization, the next generation is tired of pretending McGregor still casts the same shadow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While ‘The Notorious’ brags on the sidelines—hyping slap fights, attacking random clubgoers, and sticking to his brand—Topuria is hunting gold inside the cage. And in that contrast, the changing of the guard couldn’t be louder.